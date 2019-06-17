St. Tammany Parish is a vibrant and exciting place to live. There's always something to do, some place to go, someone to see.
But it also is home to older residents who are no longer able to participate in life's social pleasures. Leaving the home has become difficult for them. Friends and family have passed on or moved away. No one stops by to check on their health and well-being.
The Caring Hearts program hopes to provide a new layer of security for these isolated older adults.
The need for the program was first recognized in the St. Tammany Area on Aging Four Year Plan. After extensive work by the COAST Advisory Council, the program is ready to launch. Two pilot projects will begin operating from the Slidell and Covington Activity Centers next month. Volunteers are currently being recruited.
“This is a unique opportunity for volunteers who are looking to make an immediate difference in the lives of seniors,” says COAST Activities and Volunteer Coordinator Sharon Snowdy.
Volunteers will make twice-weekly phone calls to check on COAST clients who don’t have anyone else calling regularly to see how they are doing. Volunteers will be given a conversation script with questions that can be asked to ascertain the general condition of the client. Conversations will be limited to about five minutes. All calls will be made from a COAST phone at either the Slidell or Covington location.
“Since we have not done this before, we are starting small,” explains Snowdy. “We will start with about 40 seniors, all of whom will come from current COAST clients.”
Snowdy says if the program goes as planned, it will expand into other centers and increase the number of older residents receiving check-in calls.
Two types of volunteers are required for the Caring Hearts program. Each center will have a lead volunteer, who will function in an administrative position. This volunteer will work with Snowdy and the center managers to keep the call log current, schedule volunteers and distribute information.
Each center also will have calling volunteers who will work two, one-hour shifts each week, making calls to the clients. Morning and afternoon shifts are available.
Volunteer orientation and training will take place June 28 at the Covington Center, 19404 N. 10th St.; and on July 1 at the Slidell Center, 610 Cousin St.
Both sessions will begin at 2 p.m. and each will last about two hours. Those interested can contact Snowdy at (985) 641-1852 for more information.