Northshore Humane Society will offer no-fee adoptions for dogs and cats Saturday, Aug. 18, as part of the "Clear the Shelters" national initiative.
There will also be food trucks, animal-related vendors, activities and more on-site at the no-kill facility, located at 20384 Harrison Ave. in Covington. The one-day event, in partnership with NBC and Telemundo stations, includes more than 900 shelters and 100,000 homeless pets.
The day comes at a perfect time. The nonprofit, Northshore Humane Society is at maximum capacity with over 200 animals in its care.
“While our adoptions are going about the same pace, homeless animals are coming in at a faster speed than we can get them into forever homes,” said CEO Scott Bernier. “As a result, we have kennels that are double and tripled up."
Adopters will go through the same application and adoption process and will need to purchase at least one month of heartworm prevention at the time of adoption. For information, visit northshorehumane.org/adopt.