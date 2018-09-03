25 years
Some $5.3 million has been allocated for seawall repairs on the Mandeville lakefront, and a public hearing on the proposed design will be held on Weds. Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. Some 21,000 square feet of lakefront will be added to the existing land as the new seawall is built two to three feet out from the current one and backfilled with soil. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is managing a the project, which was prompted by damages wrought during Hurricane Andrew’s wave action last year.
50 years
A portrait of New Orleans praising and criticizing the city appears in the current issue of Harper’s Magazine, written by Louisiana’s award-winning novelist, Walker Percy, of Covington. Percy says the city is “delicately balanced between the Northern vacuum and the Southern pressure cooker,” whatever that means…Some aspects of the city which Percy praises are Congressman Hale Boggs as a “statesman” and he calls WDSU-TV a “sparkling oasis in the wasteland.” Percy took in a lot of territory stating the city has some of the worst slums in America, “with landlords right out of Dickens, and “lazy, complacent city judges” who won’t put them in jail.
75 years
Harry A. Mackie, with Mrs. Mackie, returned recently from Boston, Massachusetts, where he attended the national convention of the United Spanish War Veterans as delegate from Louisiana; also the Naval and Military Order of the Spanish-American War. Mr. Mackie had already received the highest honors the state organization could bestow upon him, and at the convention in Boston, he was named Commander-in-Chief of the national organization of the Naval and Military Order.
100 years
Gov. J.Y. Sanders was in Covington Wednesday where he met his friends and was heartily welcomed. When asked about politics, Mr. Sanders laughed. Evidently, the warm support and hearty greeting he has received everywhere has taken the interest out of the campaign. He did not seem at all worried about results, and in fact admitted that his assurances were so strong from every section that he didn’t not feel that it was right for him to take time from his labors in other fields and devote it to politics.
125 years
ADVERTISEMENT: Crescent Hotel, Mandeville, La. This well-known select Hotel, fronting on Lake Pontchartrain, noted for its excellent table, beautiful gardens, with two pure clear springs of mineral water, is now open for the season. Fine drives through the forest or play wood. Splendid bathing. Soft-shell crabs and all kinds of fish always on hand. Daily communication with New Orleans via the East Louisiana Railroad steamer New Camellia. By rail, only one-half hour from Abita Springs Write for terms. Mugnier Bros, Mandeville, La.