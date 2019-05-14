It’s a dream of a home, with a voice-activated shower, a coffee bar in the master bedroom and a large screened-in porch, outdoor kitchen and full-yard irrigation — not to mention four bedrooms and three baths, custom cabinets and hardwood floors.
But the 2019 Raising the Roof for Charity Home will soon become a dream come true for one person who has the winning $100 raffle ticket. The grand-prize drawing will be held at the home on June 1 at 2016 Cypress Tree Court in Madisonville.
Raising the Roof has been a project of the Northshore Home Builder’s Association since 1994, bringing in more than $5 million for local charities. The home is built by the association’s immediate past president, who this year is Keith West of West Custom Homes. With 2,200 square feet of living space, the 3,276-square-foot house in the Southern Oaks subdivision is valued at $400,000.
Kaycee Hopkins, events director at the Northshore HBA, said members come together each year to build a home to benefit the community.
“They really want to show their talents” for the home, which will be one of 41 on display from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday as part of the Northshore Parade of Homes. As an extra incentive, there is a drawing at the open house on Sunday from the raffle tickets sold for a cash prize of $5,000.
Open houses also will be held from noon to 5 p.m. May 25-26. The public is invited to see the home and purchase a raffle ticket on-site, or take a virtual tour of the house online and purchase tickets.
A maximum of 7,500 tickets are sold for $100 each, and Hopkins said 4,000 have been purchased.
Proceeds will benefit three north shore charities: the Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West, the New Orleans Mission and the North Oaks Foundation.
Hopkins said charities can apply to be beneficiaries each year. They must demonstrate they have the outreach to help earn ticket sales.
“The more sold, the more we can give away,” she said.
Tickets can be purchased at raisingtherooffoundation.org or at outlets that include Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West Restore, Heritage Bank of St. Tammany in Covington and all HomeBank locations in St. Tammany, as well as the Northshore HBA offices at 29021 Builders Drive in Lacombe. There is also a form online to print out and mail in with a check to purchase a raffle ticket.
The deadline to purchase online the day of the cash drawing or the grand prize drawing is 1 p.m. But tickets can be purchased and put in the hopper at the home site up until the drawing, she said.
The home is beautifully staged with furnishings from Greige Home Interiors of Covington. The furniture does not remain after the sale, but the window treatments will stay with the house.
As part of a charity raffle, the winner must pay a gaming tax that is usually about 25% of the value of the home, she said. Several local banks can make loans available with the home as collateral, so the winner can take possession of it to live in or sell.
The Northshore HBA is a nonprofit formed to serve the homebuilding industry in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.
With about 750 members, a third of which are builders, Hopkins said, it is the third largest HBA in Louisiana.
“It is part of our mission to give back to the community,” she said, and last year Raising the Roof for Charity became its own 501(c)(3) foundation.
For information, call the association offices at (985) 882-5002.