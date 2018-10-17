Council on Aging St. Tammany senior center meal menus. For information, call (985) 892-0377 or visit www.coastseniors.org.
Monday
Red kidney beans, smoked sausage, parslied rice, green beans, wheat roll, seasonal fruit, milk.
Tuesday
Beef with gravy and peppers, chunky potatoes, spring vegetable blend, dinner roll, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Oct. 24
Barbecue chicken, whole-kernel corn, broccoli and carrots, dinner roll, peanut butter cookie, milk.
Oct. 25
Beef patty, hamburger bun, lettuce and tomato, ranch beans, mixed-fruit crisp, chocolate milk.
Oct. 26
Pork roast with brown gravy, black-eyed peas, cabbage, cornbread, birthday cake, milk.
Meals are served at the following senior centers:
Bush Senior Center: 81605 La. 41. Call (985) 886-8971.
Covington Senior Center: 19404 N. 10th St. Call (985) 892-8530.
Folsom Senior Center: 80210 La. 25. Call (985) 796-9803.
Lacombe Senior Center: 27397 U.S. 190. Call (985) 218-9340.
Mandeville Senior Center: Paul Spitzfaden Community Center, 3090 E. Causeway Approach. Call (985) 624-4629.
Pearl River Senior Center: 39443 La. 41 Spur. Call (985) 863-2540.
Slidell Senior Center: 610 Cousin St. Call (985) 641-1852.