The East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce honored exceptional women for excellence in their professions and community service during the recent Athena Awards luncheon.
The prestigious awards were presented at The Northshore Harbor Center in Slidell, where Victoria Langlinais welcomed guests and mistress of ceremonies Sharron Newton recognized contributions of Athenians and ATHENA Young Leaders.
The Athena Award Program was started in 1982 and is presented in more than 500 communities around the world.
Kim Bergeron presented the 2018 Athena Leadership Award to Ellen Lamarque, a teacher of 28 years who has served in numerous local organizations and received several Teacher of the Year Awards.
“ ‘Know your community, love your community’ was always my message,” Lamarque said. “Let faith, hope and charity guide us all.”
Also nominated for the Athena Leadership Award were Wendi Abney, Rosemary Clement and Dr. Margo Guillot.
Robin Marquez, Steve Kernahan and Mike Rich presented the Athena Young Leadership Award to Carrie Calvin, audit manager at Bourgeois Bennett CPAs & Consultants. She is the co-founder of Praying for Our Peacemakers and formed The Friends of the Slidell Police Foundation to support law enforcement.
Also nominated for the Young Leadership Award was Jess Steelman.
For more information about ATHENA, go to athena-international.squarespace.com.
Cooks do more than just wing it
Dozens of volunteers cooked up a variety of tasty wings while vying for a coveted rubber chicken trophy at the fourth annual Warrior Wing Cook-Off in Olde Towne Slidell.
Bring it Home Northshore hosted the recent cook-off. Guests strolled down the block sampling wings, from savory to spicy to sweet, and had the chance to vote for their favorite sponsoring cooking team. The event helps raise money for Bring It Home, which offers recreational support to children of deployed and deceased military personnel.
Children are treated to a variety of activities depending on their interests, such as sports and the theater.
“It’s a small way to help fill the void while the parent is away,” said Joanne Moreno, vice president of family affairs for the group and a former recipient of its services. She said her children were treated to a “Disney on Ice” show.
“If we can put a smile on their faces for that time, then we are going to try to help to do that. It’s been three years and my kids still talk about it,” she said.
Teams were judged on creativity, uniqueness, appearance, taste and tenderness. People’s Choice went to El Diablo; First Place Judge’s Choice to Silver Slipper Casino, Second Place Judge’s Choice to Slidell Memorial Hospital / Ochsner, and Best Decorated Booth to Hulka Doodle Doo.
For more information, go to bihns.org.