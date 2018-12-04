A 75-year-old military veteran had his motorized scooter and cell phone stolen while shopping at a Slidell-area Walmart last month, Slidell police said Tuesday.
The man was at the Walmart in the 39000 block of Natchez Drive on Nov. 15 when he mistakenly left his cell phone and scooter in the parking lot, according to police. Once the man got home, he realized he left those belongings behind, returned to the store but found they were gone.
Police got surveillance from the store and found a man and a woman spotted the scooter in the parking lot and brought it inside to the customer service department. After buying a few items and leaving the store, the couple returned, loaded the items into their vehicle and left.
Slidell police are asking for the public's help in finding the couple. The man is described as more than six-feet tall with an above-average build. The woman appears to be about five-feet, five-inches tall with a heavy build.
The red-and-black scooter, police said, is valued at more than $1,000. The phone is a black iPhone 6.
Tips can be sent to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.