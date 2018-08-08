COMMUNITY EVENTS
SUMMER GAME NIGHT: 7 p.m. Thursday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Old classics and new favorites in the ongoing series. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
WHITE LINEN & LAGNIAPPE: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Olde Towne Slidell. Wear white to celebrate a night of live entertainment, food and shopping. Free. myslidell.com.
CORPORATE ADULT SPELLING BEE: 6 p.m. Saturday. Lyon Auditorium at Covington High School, 73030 Lions Drive. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Covington presents competing teams in this fundraiser for its Key Club. Free. (985) 893-4123 or kcovington.org.
SOCK HOP FOR SCHOLARSHIPS: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The Greystone, 935 Clausell St., Mandeville. The Professional Women of St. Tammany’s scholarship fundraiser featuring a ’50s theme. $75 for members, $85 for non-members. pwst.rocks.com.
CHRISTIAN SINGLES DANCE: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Luke’s Family Center, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. M&R performs. $15. (985) 285-8174.
THEATER
HAIR: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Aug. 17-18; 2 p.m. Sunday, and Aug. 19. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd, Slidell. The American tribal love-rock musical comes to the north shore. $25-$32. (985) 640-0333 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
SECRETS EVERY SMART TRAVELER SHOULD KNOW: 7:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 17-18 and Aug. 24-25. Café Luke Dinner Theater, 153 Robert St., Slidell. Hints for cruises and more, told in musical form. $50 dinner and show, $30 dessert and show, $20 show. (985) 707-1597 or cafeluke.com.
MUSIC
RICK SAMPSON PROJECT: 6 p.m. Thursday. Barrel Wine Bar and Roll, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 892-0852 or barrelwinebar.com.
CHRISTIAN SERPAS & GHOST TOWN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. Mellow Mushroom, 1645 U.S. 190, Covington. Free. (985) 327-5407.
GLYN BAILEY: Noon Friday. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
CHAD REEVES DUO: 9 p.m. Friday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. No cover. (985) 985-626-9748.
THE BOOGIE MEN: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 985-626-9748.
THE GREYHAWK BAND: 9 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Street Blues Café, 427 N. Columbia St., Covington. rockngbluescafe.com.
JAYNA MORGAN DUO: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Barrel Wine Bar and Roll, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 892-0852 or barrelwinebar.com.
ART
A TASTE OF ART FEATURING DEANA SMITH: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Aug. 18. Barrel Wine Bar, 63905 La. 21, Covington. An exhibition by the wildlife artist. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
SUMMER SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, through Aug. 18. The St. Tammany Art Association’s 53rd annual national juried show. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
ART FROM THE WORLD OF CHRISTWOOD RESIDENTS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Aug. 25. Christwood Retirement Center, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. Art created and/or donated by Christwood residents. Free. christwoodrc.com.
SLIDELL ART LEAGUE: Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; noon to 6 p.m. Thursday; through Sept. 7. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Exhibition featuring the work of John Paul Duet. Free. myslidell.com.
SECOND SATURDAY ART WALK: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Covington. Art, music food and more. Free. covla.com.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
SLIDELL MIXED MEDIA JURIED EXHIBITION: Sept. 21-Oct. 27, Slidell Cultural Center at City Hall, 2055 Second St. Deadline is Sept. 7. myslidell.com.
FILM
LOUISIANA-MADE SHORT FILMS PROGRAM: Nov. 3. Pontchartrain Film Festival at the Mandeville Trailhead Depot. Submission deadline is Oct. 1. pontchartrainfilmfestival.com.
BOOKS
CLOCK DANCE: 7 p.m. Wednesday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Discussion of the Anne Tyler novel. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
KID STUFF
A IS FOR ASTRONAUT: 11 a.m. Saturday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Celebrate science and the planets with a space-themed story time. Activities follow. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
OUTDOORS
NATURE WALK AND TITIVATION: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Enjoy the sights and sounds of nature while cleaning up the trails. Loppers provided. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenataure.org.
KUNDALINI YOGA: 1 p.m. Tuesday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Sally Dunn conducts the class in active meditation. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
NOLA ACRYLICS: 10 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ONE OF A KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
FRESH WATER FISHING: 6 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
GLASS ART: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 635386 Home Estates Drive, Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. First United Methodist Church, 433 Erlanger St., Slidell.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212.
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447.
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood, Covington, Free. (985) 893-2884.