As the search for a new executive director for the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum continues, former director Don Lynch has stepped into the role in the interim.
“My love for the museum is why I wanted the position the first time, and it is the same reason I am back for a second time,” Lynch said.
As interim director, Lynch said he mainly has been trying to catch up on the day-to-day tasks at the Madisonville-based museum. He stepped down as director two years ago.
Terry Lynn McDonald was hired as director in January, ending a lengthy search for Lynch's replacement. McDonald abruptly resigned last month, however, and while Maritime Museum Board Director John Gniady said he didn't know specifically why McDonald left, he added that both sides knew her role was transitional.
“Her previous museum (job) was a different kind of museum," Gniady said. “She was honest and said (the maritime museum) was not a good fit. We were very fortunate Lynch was available. He made this a seamless transition.”
The museum board met June 19 to appoint a search committee to fill the director's position. Candidates with ample experience in museum management are encouraged to apply.
“You never know how long it will take for the right candidate to come along, but we have had some promising candidates,” Lynch said. “We are still taking applications for the position.”
Gniady said McDonald’s departure has not affected any ongoing programs or events the museum has slated in the coming months.
Among them is the museum's signature event, the annual Wooden Boat Festival. Thousands of people are expected to head to the Tchefuncte River shoreline on Oct. 13-14 for a close-up look at more than 100 wooden and classic boats, exhibits, food, drink, music and more.
The non-profit Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum is located at 133 Mabel St. in Madisonville.