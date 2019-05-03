St. Tammany Parish is enlisting a new aerial weapon in the war against West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes: helicopter flights that will treat areas of standing water that can't be easily sprayed by truck or plane.
The parish Mosquito Abatement District has contracted with Blackstar Helicopter of Picayune, Mississippi, to provide the flights, beginning the third week of May, Director Kevin Caillouet said Friday.
St. Tammany had 10 cases of West Nile infection last year, which Caillouet described as an increase. The helicopter will initially focus on Tammany Hills, a neighborhood near Covington that was hard hit by the virus last year, he said.
Over a 30-day period, field biologists will determine how effective the new approach is and whether helicopter flights should be made a permanent part of mosquito control operations in St. Tammany.
Helicopters have been used successfully for years in several Florida counties, Caillouet said, and have been credited with keeping the Zika virus under control in that part of the country.
The helicopter will dispense larvicide, which kills mosquitoes before they become biting adults, but it will also be used to kill adult mosquitoes.
Caillouet called larvicide the first line of defense against mosquitoes. The product St. Tammany uses is a bacteria developed in Israel that targets the larvae of mosquitoes, midges and black flies but not other species.
The helicopter will allow the mosquito control district to reach areas such as neglected swimming pools, small ponds and containers that hold water. Since it can fly lower and more slowly than an airplane, it's also able to better distribute larvicide over woodlands and marshes, Caillouet said.
People will hear the sound of chopper blades overhead as the helicopter makes low passes near their homes to dispense a fine spray of larvicide on areas with standing water.
The mist will be much finer and less noticeable than the larvicide sprayed by trucks, lab manager Nick DeLisi said.
The main carrier of West Nile virus, the Southern house mosquito, breeds in ditches and standing water. Anything from a bucket or an ice chest to a child's toy can be found harboring larvae in people's backyards, Caillouet said, and during the hot, wet summer months it takes only about seven days for mosquitoes to go from egg to adult.
A female mosquito lays from 50 to 200 eggs, DeLisi said. "That's why she needs a blood meal," he said.
West Nile virus, like a number of other diseases spread by mosquitoes, is harbored in birds. The most dangerous, neuroinvasive form of the virus can cause paralysis, brain damage and death.
Caillouet urged people to check their yards regularly to make sure they are not breeding mosquitoes, not only to save themselves and their neighbors from the nuisance of bites but also to prevent the possibility of a life-altering illness.