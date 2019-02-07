The St. Tammany Parish School Board accepted nearly $28 million in bids for significant additions to Madisonville Elementary School and Mandeville High School at its Business Affairs & Administration Committee meeting on Thursday.
A total of $14.598 million will fund construction projects at Mandeville. Projects on tap include the addition of a three-story building that will include more than two dozen classrooms, labs, office space and more. The new building will allow for the elimination of 28 modular buildings on site, as well.
A new HVAC system is part of the bid, as are additions to the school's locker rooms.
Thompson Construction Co. won the bid and will handle the work at Mandeville.
Another $13.35 million in work is scheduled at At Madisonville Elementary. Voelkel McWilliams Construction LLC won the bid to provide new classrooms and eliminate 30 modulars. Other work there includes the addition of a new gymnasium and a major expansion of the school cafeteria.
Both schools have seen tremendous growth in student population in recent years, which has placed significant stress on both campuses.
An additional $167,000 will go to CDX Construction, LLC for work at Covington High. A significant portion of that money will fund handicapped accessibility projects on campus.
Also on Thursday, the board awarded contracts to several publishing companies that will supply science texts throughout the parish system.
The six-year contracts total $3.4 million over that time and include both online and hard copy materials.
Companies awarded contracts include McGraw-Hill, which will supply science materials in the kindergarten through fifth grade level, in the sixth grade through eighth grade category; and to high school students taking Physical Science, Anatomy and Physiology.
Other publishers winning contracts to supply high school texts include Houghton-Mifflin Harcourt (Environmental Science and Chemistry I;) Pearson (Environmental Science AP, Biology I, II and AP, Chemistry AP, Physics, Physics AP and Forensic Science;) and Goodheart Wilcox (Health Sciences I and II.)
The school system also was awarded an excellence in achievement award in financial reporting by the Association of School Business Officials and the Government Finance Officers Association.
This marked the 30th consecutive year the school system earned the award. St. Tammany is one of 23 school districts in the state to earn the award this year and one of 10 in the state to do so for 25 years or more.
The award is given in recognition of excellence in the preparation and publication of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). Each school system undergoes an extensive review of financial reports by an outside team of professional auditors and finance experts. Only those applicants who meet the requirements for transparent reporting and other program guidelines are recognized.