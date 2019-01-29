Mark Verret, a Covington attorney, has announced he will seek the District E seat on the Covington City Council.
Verret, 49, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now University of Louisiana-Lafayette) and earned his Juris Doctorate from Mississippi College of Law. He has practiced civil litigation law in Covington for more than 20 years and has represented local citizens and businesses, as well as Fortune 500 companies, the St. Tammany Parish School Board and the Covington Police Department.
Verret touted his experience providing training to businesses on various litigation and risk management topics, and said that work gives him the insight and experience to better deal with issues facing Covington now and those it may face in the future.
He also said infrastructure, drainage and preservation concerns are important issues to Covington and to him.
“Covington has been blessed with a tremendous amount of resources, starting first with its resilient residents,” Verret said. “With the ever-increasing amount of growth, it is imperative to have a clear vision towards the future while preserving the very rich cultural and historical past."
Verret is married to Kellie Verret and has two sons, Jack and Nick. He previously was president of the Versailles Homeowner’s Association and currently is a board member of the St. John Fools of Misrule Carnival organization.
This will be Verret’s first run for public office. Current District E Councilman Rick Smith is term-limited and is running for mayor.
Qualifying for the Covington mayor and council races will be held Wednesday through Friday. The primary election will be held March 30 and if run-offs are necessary, they will take place on May 4.