Color guard competition Mar 20, 2019 - 2:53 pm

A member of NorthShore High's JV is airborne during the show. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

Members from NorthShore High's JV perform at Denham Springs High School. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

A team from Northshore High JV recently took part in a color guard and percussion competition at Denham Springs High School. More than 50 high school units competed in the event, part of the Louisiana Mississippi Color Guard and Percussion Circuit.

Tags
Color Guard
Northshore High