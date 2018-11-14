FLAG ETIQUETTE: Members of the Homer Williams VFW Post visited Abita Springs Elementary School recently to teach third-grade students about the history and proper use of the U.S. flag. The veterans told students when the flag can be flown, why it is sometimes flown at half mast and other flag facts.
MAYORAL MUNCHING: Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer recently visited Clearwood Junior High School to eat breakfast with the students and present a proclamation for National School Lunch Week.
ESSAY HONORS: First Baptist Christian School students recently received awards in the St. Tammany Parish Fair Essay Contest. The theme for the contest was "What Does 'Old Glory' Mean to Me?" Burgan Luther, eighth grade, took first place in the junior high division; Rylee Galloway, eighth grade, received third place in the junior high division; and senior Christinia Lindsly won first place in the high school division. These students' essays will advance to the state parish fair competition in February.
ATHLETE HONORED: St. Paul's senior Michael Philippe recently was selected as a Saints/Enterprise Scholar Athlete and attended the recent Saints victory over the Rams, with sideline access. A fullback and linebacker for St. Paul's team, Philippe also plays lacrosse and is the team captain for both squads. He was instrumental in founding “Goals for Graham,” a pledge-based donation program, a member of Habitat for Humanity, Lasallian Youth Leaders, Key Club and National Honor Society.
SCHOOL SUPPORT: Roger Farris, of Allstate Insurance in Covington, recently presented checks at four local high school football games, including Lakeshore, St. Paul’s, Covington and Archbishop Hannan. The funds are part of Allstate’s national Home Team Marketing program enabling local agents to sponsor local high school programs, while the schools help promote the agents with signage at games and team magnet schedules.