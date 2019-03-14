The Preserve at Goodbee Lakes, a subdivision for which the developer has been seeking approval since June 2018, was postponed again by the St. Tammany Parish Planning Commission when it met March 12.
As originally proposed, the 75-acre project, located on La. 1077 north of U.S. 190 and northwest of Covington, would have contained over 150 homesites. That version ran into difficulties when planning department staffers said they weren’t satisfied with its drainage plan, which called for using a single detention pond to satisfy the requirements of two different parts of the parish’s zoning ordinances.
That issue escalated over a period of months, causing repeated postponement of the subdivision’s approval. In an attempt to resolve the issue, the St. Tammany Parish Council convened a working group to study the ordinances to determine whether they should be revised.
When attorney Jeff Schoen, representing current developer D.R. Horton, asked for preliminary approval of the subdivision plan at the March meeting, John Martin, representing the Goodbee Civic Association, and Matthew Allen, of the Little Tchefuncte River Association, both of whom are members of the working group, asked the commission to delay action on Schoen’s request.
Martin said it would be inadvisable to approve the subdivision until the working group has delivered its report, and the council has had a chance to consider it.
Allen said the parish has not fully considered how surrounding properties would be impacted by the subdivision, which is located in a flood plain.
Schoen countered that Horton had made major changes to the subdivision plan by drastically reducing the number of homesites from over 150 to just 66, and dedicating 40 of the 75 acres to green space. The changes, Schoen said, enabled the plan to meet all parish drainage requirements without testing the limits of the current drainage ordinances.
However, in describing the new plan, Schoen encouraged commissioners to consider a version of it that they had not seen, and that prompted Commissioner Dave Doherty to move for a one-month postponement so the commission could study what Schoen has in mind.
Siding with Doherty, and without discussing the merits of either Martin’s or Allen’s objections, the commission unanimously postponed the request until its April meeting.
In other matters, the commission gave final approval to Alexander Ridge, Phase 3B and 3C, 49 lots on 16.4 acres east of La. 1081, south of Smith Road, north of Covington; and Bedico Creek, Parcel 7, seven lots on 5.8 acres northwest of La. 1085, south of Interstate 12, west of Madisonville.
No mandatory impact fees were assessed on either subdivision. The original developer of the Alexander Ridge property had agreed to pay voluntary impact fees under a 1998 ordinance that predated the parish’s adoption of mandatory fees in 2005. Bedico Creek was exempt from the fees because the initial public hearing on that subdivision was held before they went into effect.