Port Marigny, the mixed use development that consumed Mandeville city politics for more than two years, is alive once again, now that the property owners and city have reached a deal in federal court.
The Mandeville City Council had rejected the plan two years ago, citing problems with elevation and density. Marcus and Michael Pittman sued a month later, and the lawsuit had been scheduled to go to a jury trial last month.
But the trial was delayed, and U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier said that the two sides were working on an agreement that was due Tuesday.
According to Mayor Donald Villere, the consent judgment relieves the city of paying any damages to the Pittmans. They in turn have agreed to abide by the terms of an ordinance the City Council adopted in December that sets strict limits on what can be built on the 76-acre abandoned industrial site on the lakefront.
Specifically, it limits the number of housing units to no more than 350, but that is a cap and not a guarantee.
"I look forward to continue working with the Planning and Zoning Commission and with concerned citizens as this project moves forward in its efforts to obtain approvals from the Planning and Zoning Commission," Villere said in a prepared statement Tuesday.
Villere cited the ordinance, saying that the settlement relied on hit extensivley.
"I am grateful to have this matter concluded and to end the considerable expenditure of legal expenses this controversy has caused our city," Villere said.
He concluded by saying that he hoped to see a development that contributes to Mandeville "rather than the abandoned site that exists there today."
The land formerly housed Prestressed Concrete, where the pilings were made for the Causeway.