BUSINESS WORKSHOP: "Work Force Retention — The Good, the Bad and the Challenges" will be held at 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday in Bogue Falaya Hall of the Greater Covington Center, 317 N. Jefferson Ave. The free workshop, hosted by the city and the Economic Development Committee of the council, will provide information on human resources fundamentals and challenges. For information or to register, visit lsbdc.org/SLU.
HEATERS AVAILABLE: The St. Tammany Council on Aging has a limited number of electric room heaters available. Seniors 60 and older with inadequate heat supply should contact the council for qualifications. There is no charge or financial limitation for this service. Contact Community Services at (985) 892-0377 for more information.
NETWORKING MEETING: The St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce will hold a business-to-business networking event for members only at 8 a.m. Thursday in the board room at 610 Hollycrest Blvd., Covington. To register, call (985) 892-3216.
CONVERSATION STARTERS: Slidell Branch Library will hold a brown bag lunch to watch TED Talks at noon Thursday at 555 Robert Blvd. In conjunction with Black History Month, the two talks (technology, entertainment and design) will feature history-makers in the community, arts and sciences. Bringing lunch is encouraged, light refreshments will be provided. Registration is encouraged at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call (985) 646-6470.
STATE OF THE PARISH BREAKFAST: The East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce's State of the Parish Breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity Banquets & Receptions, 1000 Caruso Blvd. #201, Slidell. Parish President Pat Brister will be the guest speaker. Admission is $30 for members and $35 for others. To register, visit business.estchamber.com.
FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: Slidell Chapter 1396 of the National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, in the sunroom at the Azalea Estates Assisted Living & Retirement Community, 354 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The speaker will be Nancy McKinney of federal Blue Cross. Just before the meeting the lunch bunch will gather at 11:30 a.m. at New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood, 1677 Gause Blvd, Slidell. For information, contact chapter President Elroy Noel at (985) 290-0757 or elroynoel@bellsouth.net
NEWCOMER LUNCHEON: The Northlake Newcomers February Luncheon will be a game day at 10 a.m. Friday at Beau Chene Country Club, 602 N. Beau Chene Drive, Mandeville. Games include bunco, 16-down canasta and mahjong. Luncheon is $15-$19, plus $5 for games. (985) 845-3571.
SALE: Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a Second Saturday Special Sale, a themed book-selling event related to popular culture, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday inside the library at 555 Robert Blvd. Cash and checks are accepted. For more information, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
WINE EVENT: The Northlake Newcombers Club's "Sipping & Socializing" will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at St. Ann Wine Bar, 22 St. Ann Drive, Mandeville. The $30 ticket includes fruit of the vine and small plates. For information, email gilda.mares@yahoo.com.
FOREIGN POLICY WORKSHOP: The Covington-Mandeville American Association of University Women is sponsoring the "Great Decisions" program, an offering of the Foreign Policy Association. Readers will discuss global issues shaping foreign policy. Sessions begin Tuesday. The afternoon group will meet at 1 p.m., at the Fellowship Hall of Madisonville Presbyterian Church, 701 Pine St. The evening session will be held at 7 p.m., craft room of Windsor Senior Living Community, 1770 N. Causeway Blvd. in Mandeville. Sessions continue for eight consecutive Mondays, skipping March 4, Lundi Gras. Cost is $26, which includes the briefing book used. For information, contact Eileen deHaro at (985) 624-9553.
EAST ST. TAMMANY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: Heart health will be the focus of the February luncheon of the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13, at the Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Admission is $35 for members and $39 for nonmembers. To register, visit business.estchamber.com.
BOOK SALE: The next Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany sale will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 15-16 at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. There will be books and CDs. The sale is cash or check only. For information, email anndreed@gmail.com.
CREOLE PROGRAM: St. Tammany Parish Library presents a RELIC program in conjunction with the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. Meetings will be Mondays at 6 p.m. through Feb. 25, at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. Participants will consider issues such as why the Creole identity migrated among groups and how class, race and culture have influenced writers of the Creole experience. Books are provided for the free series. Registration is required. Register online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the library at (985) 646-6470.
CARNIVAL BALL: Carnival in Covington's inaugural Mardi Gras Ball will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 16, at the VFW Hall No. 7286, 2013 Ronald Reagan Highway, Covington. The ball is presented by Project Blessings All Year Round and the VFW Post. Tickets are $30 and include wine and food. Proceeds from the ball will go to community projects. For information, email projecblessingsallyear@gmail.com or call (985) 710-5699.
SLIDELL NEWCOMERS: The club's 41st annual Mardi Gras bal masque, “An Evening of Ziegfeld Follies,” will be held Feb. 16 at the Northshore Harbor Center, led by Captain Judy Warnke and Co-captain Jody Mediamolle. Court maids are Linda Comeaux, Lou Denley, Diane LaVerde, Jean O’Rourke, Sandy Pecoraro, Susan Richard and Penny Weaver. The queen has been voted on by the membership and will be announced the night of the ball, which is open to the public. For more information, go to the Slidell Newcomers website or contact Judy Warnke at (630) 899-1459.
ANCESTOR RESEARCH: "Intense Living: Researching Nineteenth-Century African American Ancestors" will offer research tips and methods for documenting the lives of 19th-century ancestors, with emphasis on African-American families and Louisiana examples, at 1 p.m. Feb. 16, at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Registration for the free event is requested. Call (985) 645-6470 to register or visit www.sttammanylibrary.org.
RETIREMENT PRIMER: Edward Jones financial adviser Ovid Davis will present a retirement seminar at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19, at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd., with information on how to budget for retirement expenses, potential sources of retirement income and potential risks such as LTC and health care costs. The event is free and limited to adults. Registration is encouraged at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or (985) 646-6470.
BOAT PARADE PARTICIPANTS: Boaters are being sought for the Krewe of Tchefuncte's annual Mardi Gras flotilla at 1 p.m. Feb. 23. With the theme "Masquerade as Greek Mythology," vessels should be decorated and their crews in costume. Judges will pick first-, second- and third-place winners, who will receive a plaque, anchor or paddle. Fee is $100. A registration form can be downloaded online and mailed at www.kreweoftchefuncte.org. Contact Iris Vacante at ivacante@townofmadisonville.org.
GUMBO CONTEST: The Northshore Gumbo Cook-Off seeks teams to compete in the annual fundraiser at 11 a.m. March 9, benefiting area youth programs supported by Slidell Little Theatre and the National Association of Women in Construction. Up to 30 teams cook, with entertainment, awards and more. Team registration is $75. Choose from seafood or non-seafood. Applications and instructions are online at www.SlidellLittleTheatre.org; Facebook.com/NorthshoreGumboCookOff; email northshoregumbo@gmail.com or call (504) 415-3002. Admission is $10 for all-you-can-eat gumbo, and children younger than 10 are free. Winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m.
GARDEN SHOW: Madisonville Garden Club's garden show will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9 on the banks of the Tchefuncte River at Madisonville Town Hall, 403 St. Francis St. More than 25 vendors from the south sell garden-related items including shrubs, perennials, annuals, trees and products. Master gardeners will also be available. For more information, visit the club's Facebook page.