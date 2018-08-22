Staff and family members of Bonne Ecole Elementary School took a chance on an "Extreme Makeover: BEE Edition" to work on team-building programs before the school year.
More than 60 people, on 11 teams, chose a project to complete around campus, including posting inspirational quotes in restrooms, hallway murals of quotes and multiplication grids and reorganizing common rooms.
The project meshes with the school's theme and hashtag #BEEthechange, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's "be the change you want to see in the world" quote.