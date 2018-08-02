St. Tammany Parish Public Schools Associate Superintendent Peter Jabbia revealed on Thursday a working list of the "progressive consequences" students might face for violating new cell phone policies in place for the 2018-19 school year.
The announcement came at the St. Tammany Parish School Board's Committee as a Whole meeting in Covington.
At the urging of school system administrators, the School Board voted last month to allow students to bring cell phones onto the parish's 55 public school campuses, provided phones are powered down and stashed in a student's locker, backpack, purse or pocket. The phones only can be used in case of emergency, which the board has defined "as an actual or imminent threat to public health or safety which may result in loss of life or injury.”
The school board couldn't vote on potential punishments Thursday because the list was not immediately available to board members. Instead, they're expected to vote on the punishments, which would require changes to the student handbook, at their next meeting.
"Use (of a digital communications device on campus) or related disruption will be a warning, or an administrative detention, then you would go from there to administrative detention or a Saturday detention, or an in-school suspension," Jabbia said. "And then you could go to Saturday detention or in-school suspension and/or suspension, and then you go to suspension and/or expulsion."
Jabbia noted that the cell phone policy, as well as prospective punitive measures for using phones on campus in non-emergency situations, were supported "100 percent" by principals during a meeting last month with school system administrators.
Also at Thursday's meeting, Jabbia said school resource officers and mental health professionals will be in place on each campus as hoped when the school year begins Aug. 9.
The staffing meets a goal set by the school board as a way to deter violence on school campuses in the wake of the Parkland, Florida shooting in which 17 people were killed earlier this year.
Most schools will have a full-time officer on duty from 30 minutes before the school day begins to 30 minutes after it ends. Eleven of the system’s 55 schools are expected to share an officer with another school that is on an adjacent or nearby campus, he reported. Jabbia praised the parish’s municipal police departments and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office for their cooperation in staffing the positions.
Spokeswoman Meredith Mendez said recently that slots for mental health professionals are being filled by reassigning existing employees, making some part-time employees full-time and making some new hires.
Approximately $4 million has been carved out of the current year’s budget to fund the SRO and MHP positions, but a permanent source of funding is needed. That funding will likely come in the form of a new property tax that will be on the ballot in a future election.
Earlier in the evening, board members heard a report from Terry Meyer, who headed up this summer’s professional development program for faculty and staff members. In June, 960 participants attended two days of training provided by 154 presenters in 217 sessions, Meyer reported.
In another report, Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction Dorable Dangerfield described this year’s induction program for new teachers. More than 250 new teachers attended five days of training to acquaint them with the St. Tammany system and get them off to a successful start, Dangerfield said.