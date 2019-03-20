JOURNALISM SCHOLARSHIP: Amanda Kitch of Covington, a senior at Southeastern Louisiana University, has been awarded a $4,500 Emmy stipend by the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for her work at the Southeastern Channel.
SALES SUCCESS: Three Covington students at Southeastern Louisiana University were part of the team that successfully competed in the Bayou Sales Challenge, a role-play competition held recently at Nicholls State University. Garrett Buras, Danyel James and Taylor Windom were part of the group that earned three of the top five spots after the first round of competition and four of the top 10 spots after the wildcard round against six other universities, including Florida State, LSU, Nicholls, Southern, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and Xavier.
SPJ HONORS: LSU's Payton Ibos, of Abita Springs, and Claire Bermudez, of Madisonville, are finalists in the Society of Professional Journalists' Mark of Excellence Awards for feature writing. The award identifies the best collegiate journalism projects for the year in SPJ’s Region 12, which is comprised of schools from Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Tennessee.
MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE: Several area students have been named to the Mississippi College honor lists. For the president's list, full-time students must maintain a 4.0 GPA. Those students are Benjamin Bertsch and Caitlyn Wear of Covington; Elizabeth Brown, Loren Meyers, Olivia Shoemaker, Mark Soileau and Madelyn Stennett of Mandeville; and Collin Corales and Natalie Covington of Madisonville. The dean's lists are full-time students who maintain at least a 3.5 GPA. They are Christian Arcement and Colleen Donahue of Covington; Madeline Beard and Robert Belmont of Mandeville; Chase Jenkins of Folsom; Morgan Marullo of Pearl River; Katerina Roudkovski of Madisonville; and Christian Wear of Abita Springs.
MEDICAL CODING: Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe is registering for medical coding and CPC certification prep classes at 5 p.m. Tuesdays, April 2 through June 18, at 65556 Centerpoint Blvd. The class prepares students for medical coding by mastering the steps for using ICD-10-CM and CPT to code medical diagnoses and procedures and more. CPC Practice exams will be delivered in the course to gauge readiness to sit for CPC certification exam. For more information, email bobbiefontenot@northshorecollege.edu or call (985) 545-1667.
SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE: Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe is offering a full-tuition scholarship to a 2019 graduating high school senior or graduating WorkReady U — Adult Education student from St. Tammany, Washington, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes enrolling full-time in the maritime technology program during the 2019-20 academic year. The scholarship is for two consecutive semesters, for a maximum total scholarship award of $5,000 (fall and spring semesters only). For information and application, see northshorecollege.edu/financial-aid/scholarships.