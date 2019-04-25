Readers of all ages will be able to participate in the St. Tammany Parish Library’s space-themed summer reading program, “A Universe of Stories.” The program will begin May 24 and run through Aug. 17.
Children ages infant through 5 will be able to listen to books and earn a certificate and book bag.
Those ages 6 to 11 will be challenged to read for at least 12 hours in order to earn a certificate and book bag, collect tags and beads and get a chance to win weekly prizes.
To get their rewards, teens and adults will be able to read for 12 hours or play a bingo game to complete various library activities.
The program will be kicked off with family events from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Slidell Branch Library on May 24 and at the Madisonville Branch Library on May 25. Events for patrons of all ages will be held throughout the summer.
More information will soon be available at any library branch or on the library’s website, www.sttammanylibrary.org.
Library staffers presented the details of the program to the St. Tammany Library Board of Control when it met at the Causeway Branch Library on April 23.
The board also received progress reports on the renovation of the Covington Branch and the acquisition of land next to the Slidell Branch.
Assistant Director Brent Geiger reported that the Covington renovation is proceeding on schedule and should be completed under budget by the end of October.
Geiger says the library will be made ready for the public during November and will reopen in December.
Library Director Kelly LaRocca told board members that a purchase agreement was signed March 28 on 1.24 acres of land adjacent to the Slidell Branch at the corner of Robert and North boulevards.
The parish will purchase the land on the library system’s behalf for the $452,000 asking price, which is less than its $460,000 appraised value.
The land eventually will be used to provide much-needed additional parking for the branch.