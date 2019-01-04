The owners of an Abita Springs-area vineyard has gotten the go-head from the St. Tammany Parish Council to rezone a portion of their land to build a venue for events such as weddings and parties.
James Tidwell, whose home on La. 435 is next to Milicevic Family Vineyards, appealed a decision by the St. Tammany Planning and Zoning Commission at the council's January meeting. The decision approved rezoning 10 of Milicevic's 40 acres to a highway commercial district.
Tidwell said a venue will cause traffic problems on La. 435 and questioned how Milicevic would handle everything from parking to sewage service.
He said the Milicevics' plans will devalue his property and make it more difficult to sell in the future.
Attorney Jeff Schoen, who represented the Milicevics at the council meeting, said his clients talked to their neighbors before seeking the rezoning but were unable to reach the Tidwells. Other neighbors supported the plan, Schoen added.
"He believes he is a good neighbor," Schoen said, noting that Milicevic will have to get a traffic study done before he can get a building permit — a requirement for any development of more than 2 acres.
The parking will abut the building, which Schoen said will be in the middle of the vineyard's 40 acres and not near Tidwell's property.
The Parish Council just last month rejected a rezoning request for another property owner — also represented by Schoen — who wanted to turn a bed-and-breakfast in a residential neighborhood on Bayou Liberty into an events venue.
In that case, the owners of Bayou Haven already had been cited for violating their zoning by holding weddings and parties.
The Parish Council didn't have the same problems with the vineyard owner's proposal, although the parish's planning staff had recommended against the rezoning, noting that St. Tammany's future land use plan called for the area to be developed for agriculture and homes.
Councilman Richard Tanner, who represents the area, said he would much rather see 40 acres remain in agriculture as a vineyard than "another bunch of homes."
He offered the motion to approve the rezoning, which was unanimously adopted.
The council also took steps to appropriate $7.2 million in matching funds for an Interstate 12 widening project. An ordinance amending the 2019 capital improvement budget to allocate the money was introduced at the Jan. 3 meeting and will be voted on next month.
The money will satisfy the local requirement for a $25 million federal grant that the parish won last month for the project, which has been a priority of Parish President Pat Brister. The state is contributing $3.8 million.
In other budget action, the Parish Council passed an amendment to the 2019 operating budget to provide a 2 percent, across-the-board raise to all parish employees.
That will also increase the salary of Parish Council members, who earn about $29,000 a year. The Parish Council had sought to add a resolution to the agenda calling for members' raises to be donated to the charity of their choice through a payroll deduction.
But that resolution was withdrawn because of legal prohibitions against giving away public money, Councilman Jake Groby said, and council members will have to make their own arrangements to donate the money after they are paid.