The Slidell City Council has indefinitely postponed two proposals regarding future development adjacent to the burgeoning Fremaux Town Center multi-use development off Interstate 10.
The idea of creating another economic development district in the city, however, remains a very viable possibility, said Mayor Greg Cromer and Councilman at Large Bill Borchert after Tuesday's City Council meeting.
The council agreed Tuesday to postpone a resolution that would have executed a “memorandum of understanding” with development group Stirling Levis 2, LLC. The memo basically would have been a good faith agreement that the city would provide infrastructure improvements to acreage abutting Fremaux Town Center land when the Stirling Levis group developed the property.
The council also postponed indefinitely an ordinance regarding creation of the proposed “W-14 Economic District" that would contain what some have called "Phase 2" of Fremaux Town Center. Some council members said the district, though perhaps a good idea in principal, was poorly named since the W-14 is a major drainage artery that meanders throughout the city. Some said that name could cause confusion over the actual boundaries of a new economic district.
City leaders are scheduled to meet with Stirling developers in coming days to discuss moving forward on the next stage of what already is a large retail and residential complex located at the intersection of I-10 and Fremaux Ave.
“(The project) is going to have to be re-advertised again because it’s taken so long (to get to this point,)” said Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer after Tuesday’s council meeting. “What we’re going to wind up doing is essentially starting from scratch (with the proposed economic district.) So we’ll rename it, and look at various things that some council members had some questions about.”’
The Slidell City Council has met three times since it was seated on July 1; the same day Cromer took office. The board voted to postpone hearings on the memo and creation of the EDD at its July 10 and July 24 meetings. Both postponements came at the request of the administration.
“We may have something ready by September,” City Councilman at Large Bill Borchert said following Tuesday’s meeting.
Borchert said besides the confusing name given to the district, Stirling also will not be allowed to “bond out” public infrastructure costs for any new development. Since Stirling Properties built Fremaux Town Center, the city has changed its policy on EDDs and requires developers to be reimbursed for public infrastructure costs.
“They took the wording from the original economic development district deal and copied it for the new district,” Borchert said. “The ability to bond out and issue debt on a district is no longer allowed by the city. We do a reimbursement-style deal. When you spend the money and the taxes come in, we’ll reimburse you.”
Money is only reimbursable to developers when accrued for public infrastructure costs such as streets, lighting and drainage.
In other business, the council reallocated $320,150 for replacement of lights at John Slidell Park ball fields, another $14,268 to upgrade handheld meter reading devices used by public utilities staff, and $115,749 for clean-up of a lift station at Lindberg Drive. According to city documents, a tar-like substance was illegally dumped into a manhole at the lift station which requires clean-up.
A special presentation was made honoring the Slidell Ladies for Liberty, who have, among many other things, provided 23,000 care packages to men and women serving overseas in the U.S. Armed Forces in recent years.
Cromer named August 14, 2018 “Slidell Ladies for Liberty Day” to thank the women for their patriotism and dedication to the military.
Also on Tuesday, the council approved Joseph Binder and Michael Newton to fill unexpired terms on the City Planning and Zoning Commission.