NTCC TRAINING PROGRAM: Richard "Dick" Weeks, chairman of Weeks Marine of New Jersey, a leading marine construction and dredging company, visited Northshore Technical Community College (NTCC) in Lacombe recently to announce contributions totaling $500,000, to support the college’s maritime training program and scholarship fund. Weeks Marine has invested more than $750,000 since 2016. Since 2015, Weeks Marine has served on the NTCC Maritime Consortium, guiding and building the maritime program curricula to ensure graduating students are equipped to meet the needs of the industry.