As the end of the semester looms, life at Covington High is still exciting and filled with educational activities.
To acknowledge outstanding students, faculty and staff nominate and select two seniors each month to be recognized as Students of the Month. Students are selected based on academics, leadership, character and service to community.
August students of the month were Joy Conlin and Christian Brown. Conlin is a drum major of the Marching Lions band, an honor roll student and an athlete. Brown is a four-year member of the varsity soccer team, an honor-roll student and tops the charts with his ACT scores.
September's top students were Lexie Hebert and Matthew Leblanc. Hebert is a four-year member of the CHS Dancin’ Darlins’, of which she is captain. She is a straight-A student and is active in several clubs on campus. LeBlanc is a section leader of the Marching Lions band, holds leadership positions in multiple clubs on campus and is among the top in his class academically.
Elisabeth McMichael and Sean Caffery were chosen as students of the month for October. McMichael is a long-time member of the Jumbotron crew and contributes sports photography to the St. Tammany Farmer. She is an honor student and active member of several organizations both on and off-campus. Caffery is a member of the Marching Lions and has had perfect attendance for the past two years. His academic performance has earned him several department awards, as well.
FASFA WORKSHOP: Covington High guidance counselors recently hosted an event that gave senior and their parents the chance to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
Completing the FAFSA is now a state graduation requirement for seniors.
The Covington High Pro-Start culinary classes provided a spaghetti dinner for all in attendance. Guidance staff and administrators were on hand to answer any questions students and their families had. Child care was also offered on that night for families with younger children who needed to be supervised during the event. Covington High students provided the childcare in return for service hours for various clubs.