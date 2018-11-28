HOLIDAY PERFORMANCE: The Schola Cantorum of St. Joseph Seminary College will present a free concert of sacred music, “Mystical Songs and Heavenly Sounds,” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, in the Abbey Church, 75376 River Road, Covington. The performance will feature soloist Benjamin Frederick, organist Mary Bresowar and guest conductor Anne Simpson. Selections will include Telemann’s “Heroic Marches,” Hovhaness’ “Prayer of St. Gregory,” Persichetti’s “Parable XIV” and Vaughan Williams’ “Five Mystical Songs.” For information, contact Frederick at bfrederick@sjasc.edu.
NATIVITY WALK: The women of First United Methodist Church Slidell will sponsor their annual Nativity Walk with more than 100 creche scenes from around the world. The display will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, and 8:15 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 2, at the church, 433 Erlanger St. For more information, visit firstumcslidell.org or call (985) 643-6437.
ADVENT BRUNCH: The Confraternity of Christian Mothers at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church will gather for an Advent brunch at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at the church's Cafe Mamma Margaret, 312 Lafitte St., Mandeville. RSVP by Saturday, Dec. 1 to ferrantepublicrelations@gmail.com or call (770) 656-8012.
ADVENT MISSION: "Reclaiming Christmas" will be the theme of an Advent mission at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 3-5, at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville. Sister Judy Gomila will speak. Confessions will be heard Wednesday. For information, call (985) 845-7342.
MORNING OF REFLECTION: Catholic Women in Action will host "Behold Your Mother" at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1501 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville. The Rev. Gary Copping with be the celebrant, with Patti Gallagher Mansfield as the speaker.
LIVE NATIVITY: "A Mandeville Christmas" live Nativity will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 7-9, at First Baptist Church, 1895 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Hot chocolate and cookies, plus children's activities, are planned for this 10th anniversary event. For information, see fbcmandeville.org.
ST. LUCY MASS: St. Lucy, the patron saint of eye diseases, will be honored at a Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1139 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The St. Lucy Society sponsors the Mass, with a veneration of the St. Lucy relic following the service.