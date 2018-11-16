Mike Bourg joked that it was “his wife who told him it was the right time” to step down as head football coach at Northshore High.
But, after 13 years at the helm for the Panthers, Bourg announced he was stepping down as the head coach. Northshore High principal Frank Jabbia announced on Nov. 16 that defensive coordinator Josh Buelle would be the team’s new head coach.
“I think it is just time to give someone else a chance as the head football coach at Northshore High School,” Bourg said. “Obviously you want to win more football games than you do, but I thought the thing was that we were always very competitive. For me and my wife, this is just the right time in our lives to do this. For 13 years I was the head coach. I’m just a little burned out with being a head coach.”
A coach at Northshore for 17 years, Bourg served as head football coach for 13 years, compiling a 53-78 overall record. Northshore made the playoffs in 2017, but fell short in 2018, going 4-6.
“I still have a passion for coaching,” Bourg said. “I don’t where or when or what will happen, but I want to coach again. I still got a lot of coaching left in me, but this was just the right time for me to step away from the head coaching thing.”
Jabbia had nothing but glowing things to say about Bourg
“Dedicated, committed, honest, sincere are some of the first words that come to my mind when you talk about Mike Bourg,” Jabbia said. “Mike has never asked for the limelight. He’s never met with the media and said ‘hey look at me and what I did.’ It has always been about the kids. He never looked for credit or try to shift blame. There is no bigger advocate for the kids of Northshore High School than Mike Bourg and he will be missed.
“Nobody comes to work more with a smile on their face than Mike Bourg. He is a hard worker and is here every day. He will be missed big time. He and I met a year ago and we just decided it was the right time. He is going to get more time with his family now and I’m happy for him.”
Bourg said he hopes he has left the Northshore program better than we he took over 13 seasons ago.
“I do,” he said. “I lasted 13 years because I was doing it the right way. He was a competitive program and a tough out for our opponents. We had kids that played hard every single time we hit the field. We were in a lot of games this year despite our struggles offensively. I feel like I’m leaving a mark with the kids. That’s what I’m most proud of.”
Buelle, who served as the team’s defensive coordinator this past season replaces Bourg.
“I’ve been watching Josh for quite a while coming up through the ranks,” Jabbia said of his new head football coach. “Throughout his young career he has done an outstanding job, and is just a really up and coming football coach.
“Josh is a Slidell born and raised guy. He has ties to this community and that played a big role. Josh has learned a lot throughout his coaching career and hopefully he can bring that to our football program.”
Serving as defensive coordinator at Mandeville High School for two seasons, Buelle was the interim head coach in 2017 after the resignation of Guy LeCompte for personal reasons. In that interim year, Buelle led the Skippers to the Class 5A state playoffs.
“There were a lot of things that drew me back to the city of Slidell and Northshore High School,” Buelle said. “It starts with the leadership of Mr. Jabbia. He’s a great principal to have. But I’m a Slidell guy, and it is good to just come home. I want to make history here and develop a consistently successful football program on and off the field. What drew me to this job was the chance to do just that, have this program on the level of contending for district championships and post season success on a year end and year out basis.
“I got the chance to come home to the town that raised me. I couldn’t be more excited about leading the Northshore High football program.”
Serving as the school’s defensive coordinator during the 2018 season, Buelle’s impact was immediately felt. The Panthers gave up only 18.6 points per contest despite a 4-6 overall record.
“Me being here for a year already is huge,” he said. “Knowing the kids and being able to see them every day can only benefit us as a football program and me as a head coach. We can build off of what we did this past season. You can’t put a price on that.”