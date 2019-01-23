COMMUNITY EVENTS
COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST: Friday, 7:30 p.m. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St. St. Tammany Public Schools Superintendent Trey Folse is the guest speaker. $15. (985) 646-4333 or myslidell.com.
LIONS PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Saturday, 8-11 a.m. Slidell Lions Club, 356 Cleveland St. $6, slidelllions.com.
KING CAKE AUCTION: Saturday, 11 a.m. The Lakehouse, 2025 Lakeshore Dr., Mandeville. Fundraiser for Diva Pet Sitters with live music and plenty of king cakes. $25 adults, $10 children. (985) 892-7307 or nshumane.org.
CARDS 4 KIDS: Saturday, 7 p.m. Tchefuncte County Club, 2 Pinecrest Drive, Covington. Casino night fundraiser for underprivileged and disabled children sponsored by Grant’s Gift Foundation. northshorefoundation.org.
SLIDELL GUN & KNIFE SHOW: Feb. 9-10. Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. $9 adults, $1 children. northshoreharborcenter.com.
RUSSIA NIGHT: Feb. 15, 7 p.m. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Celebrating the nation’s food and tea. $40. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
GURNEY GAMES: Feb. 17, 11 a.m. Covington Trailhead, 1202 S. Tyler St. Racing and parading in downtown Covington to benefit the St. Tammany Hospital Foundation. (985) 898-4141 or sthfoundation.org./gurneygames.
IT’S CARNIVAL TIME
KREWE OF BILGE: Feb. 16, noon. Slidell. kreweofbilge.com.
KREWE OF POSEIDON: Feb. 16, 6 p.m. Slidell. poseidonslidell.com.
KREWE OF SLIDELLIANS: Feb. 17, 1 p.m. Slidell. slidellwomensciviclub.org.
MYSTIC KREWE OF PERSEUS: Feb. 17 (follows Slidellians). Slidell. facebook.com/kreweofperseus/
KREWE OF PEARL RIVER LIONS: Feb. 17, 1 p.m. Pearl River.
KREWE OF EVE: Feb. 22, 7 p.m. Mandeville. kreweofeve.com.
KREWE DE PAWS OF OLDE TOWNE: Feb. 23, 10 a.m. Slidell. krewedepawsoldetowne.com.
KREWE OF PUSH MOW: Feb. 23, 11 a.m. Abita Springs.
KREWE OF TCHEFUNCTE: Feb. 23, 1 p.m. Madisonville; kreweoftchefuncte.org.
KREWE OF OLYMPIA, Feb. 23, 6 p.m. Covington. kreweofolympia.net.
KREWE OF TITANS: Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m. Slidell. kreweoftitans.com.
KREWE OF DIONYSUS: Feb. 24, 1 p.m. Slidell, kreweofdionysus.com.
MUSIC
GLYN BAILEY: Friday, noon-2 p.m. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Free. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
PAT CATINA & CHRIS ZIMMER: Saturday, 9 p.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or englishtearoom.com.
ELLISA SUN: Jan. 31, 7 p.m. Lobby Lounge at Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd. Slidell. The San Francisco-based pop singer brings her show to the Lobby Lounge. $16-$100. (985) 781-3650.
THE NEW YORK TENORS: Feb. 7, 7 p.m. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. The trio opens the OnStage in Covington season. (985) 892-1872 or covla.com.
ELVIS TRIBUTE SHOW: Feb. 9, 7 p.m. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. Joseph Alfonso stars. $42-$32. covla.com.
VISIONS OF VIENNA & SALZBURG: Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Covington. Featuring the works of Mazzoli, Mozart and Strauss. $20-$55. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
SOUTHEASTERN CONCERT CHOIR & WOMEN’S BELLA VOCE: Feb. 17, 5 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The Third Sunday Concert Series continues. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.com.
THEATER
THE PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE: Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. Six teens compete in the spelling bee of a lifetime in this Tony and Drama Desk winner. $25. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.
THE COLOR PURPLE, Friday-Feb. 9, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The stage musical of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. $25-$35. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
INHERIT THE WIND: Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. 30 by Ninety Theater, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The classic courtroom drama about the Scopes Trial. $21 adults, $19 senior/military, $16 students. (844) 843-3090.
NEXT TO NORMAL: Friday-Feb. 3; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playmakers Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. The 2010 Pulitzer-winning musical about mental illness and the testing of family relationships. $25. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
LA FAMIGLIA: Saturday, 6 p.m. Annadele’s Plantation, 71518 Chestnut St., Covington. Dinner theater presentation of the Baritone family’s surprise for Tony. $85. (985) 809-7669 or annadeles.com.
PINKALICIOUS: Feb. 1-10; 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. Presentation of the Young Artists Theater. $10. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.
SNOW WHITE: Feb. 14-23, 7 p.m. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Dwarfs, a princess and a damsel in distress. $25-$15. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
PROOF: Feb. 22-March 10; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. A young woman deals with the death of her father. $25. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
HOLLER: Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m. Annadele Plantation, 71518 Chestnut St., Covington. Murder mystery and dinner. $85. (985) 809-7669 or annadeles.com.
FILM
DOWNTOWN COVINGTON FILM FESTIVAL: Feb. 8-9. Southern Hotel, 428. E. Boston St. Features, documentaries and student films are spotlighted. $10. freeway.com/dtcfilmfestival.
DANCES
OZONE SQUARES: Monday, 7 p.m. Bogue Falaya Center, 419 N. Jefferson St., Covington. Ted Kennedy is the caller. ozonesquares.com.
NORTHSHORE CAJUN DANCERS: Feb. 9, 8 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Nouveaux Cajun Band performs. $8 members, $10 non-members. (985) 892-0711 or northshorecajundancers.org.
OZONE SQUARES OPEN HOUSE: Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m. Pelican Park, U.S. 190, Mandeville. Try out square dancing in a free night of fun, food and friends. (985) 630-6240 or ozonesquares.com.
ART
PAINTING & POETRY: Sunday, 4:30 p.m. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Susan Blalock discusses the relationship between the two arts. Free. sttammanyartassoication.org.
SEQUENTIAL REALITIES: Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Featuring the work of James Burke. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.com.
MARSHA ERCEGOVIC: Daily through Feb. 22. Atrium Gallery, Christwood Retirement Center, 100 Christwood Dr., Covington. An exhibit featuring the works of the New Orleans-based artist. Free. christwoodrc.com.
SALAD DAYS: Feb. 8-March 22. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student artists. Deadline for entry is Jan. 28. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
SECOND SATURDAY ART WALK: Feb. 9, 6-9 p.m. Downtown Covington. Gallery specials, dining and music. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
PLAYMAKERS SHOW POSTERS: Applications being taken to create posters for the 2019-20 season. Submission deadline is Feb. 28. plaumakersinc.com.
SLIDELL LITTLE THEATRE SHOW POSTERS: Applications being taken to create posters for the 2019-20 season. Submission deadline is Feb. 1. slidelllittletheatre1963@gmail.com.
KID STUFF
STORYTIME AT BARNES & NOBLE: Saturday, 11 a.m. 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. "Pig the Pug." Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
LPO YOUNG PEOPLE’S CONCERT: Jan. 30, 10 a.m. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 2nd St. The Louisiana Philharmonic program aimed at elementary-school students. (985) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: 23135 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Saturday and Feb. 2, 9 am. — Arbor Day; Jan. 30, 1 p.m., Nature Walk and Titivation; Feb. 9, 10 a.m. — Open air studio with Mia Kaplan; Feb. 12, 1 p.m. — Kundalini Yoga with Sally Dunn; Feb. 22, noon — All About Nature book club with Bev Chase. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
BAYOU GARDENS OPEN HOUSE: Feb. 16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Talks, workshops, tours of center and grounds. Free. (985) 882-2000 or fws.gov/refuge/Big_Branch_Marsh.