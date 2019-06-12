Graduating first in the Class of 2019 at Fontainebleau High School in Mandeville are Jessica Lauren Albert, Christian Daniel Tuschoff Bobo, Hillary Rose Bohm, William Joseph Broussard III, Andrew John Bryant, Austin Ahren Ferrara, Christopher Viet Le, Conner Joseph McCormick, Ashtyn Kirk Morgan, Dawson Dale Nelson, Macy Elizabeth Owens, Natalie Elizabeth Raia and Yuge Xia.
Albert, the daughter of Jennifer Miles and Jeffrey Albert, of Mandeville, plans to study biology at Seattle University.
Bobo, the son of Cathy and William Bobo, of Covington, will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in the fall. He was a recipient of the Bulldog Award at graduation.
Bohm, the daughter of Becky and Skip Bohm, of Mandeville, plans to study ecology and public health, with a minor in marine biology, at Tulane University.
Broussard, the son of Karen and William Broussard, of Abita Springs, plans to study neuroscience at Tulane University.
Bryant, the son of Jennifer and David Bryant, of Abita Springs, plans to study finance at Louisiana Tech University. He received the Optimus Optimorum Award at graduation.
Ferrara, the son of Paul and Kelly Ferrara, of Mandeville, plans to major in biological sciences at LSU in preparation for medical school.
Le, the son of Thanh and Lanphuong Le, of Mandeville, plans to study molecular and cellular biology at Harvard.
McCormick, the son of Melissa and Darren McCormick, of Mandeville, plans to study mechanical engineering at LSU.
Morgan, the daughter of Martin Morgan and Angela Bunce, of Madisonville, plans to study biochemistry at LSU in preparation for dental school.
Nelson, the son of Lenora and Chris Nelson, of Madisonville, plans to study mechanical engineering at Louisiana Tech University. He was a recipient of the Bulldog Award at graduation.
Owens, the daughter of Gail and Andrew Owens, of Mandeville, plans to major in biochemistry and Spanish at the University of Notre Dame.
Raia, the daughter of Christie and Randy Raia, of Mandeville, plans to study materials science and engineering at Georgia Tech.
Xia, the daughter of Xiujin Xia and Wei Li, of Covington, plans to major in pre-medicine and music at Tulane University.
The members of the Fontainebleau High School Class of 2019 are:
Brooke Yvonne Abadie, Brendan Scott Adams, Bryce Michael Ahlborn, Jessica Lauren Albert, William Russell Wesley Alden, Rayleigh Maria Aleshire, Laura Claire Alvarez, Brittany Anne Anderson, Paige Angele Anderson, Megan Elizabeth Astugue, Kassie Elizabeth Atchison, Trey Sean Aubert, Danielle Melissa Avila, Megan Ann Barr, Jakob Francis Barre, Simpson Jude Baudin III, Brittney Alexandra Bauers, Allison Margaret Beason, Jacob Cullen Christopher Bech, Michael William Beebe,
Mia Katherine Berube, Owen Frank Best, Gabrielle Lynn Bird, Christian Daniel Tuschoff Bobo, Kyle Joseph Boell, Hillary Rose Bohm, Matthew Pierce Bollinger, Taylor Lynn Bommarito, Emma Brynn Bonaldi, Caroline Skye Bonin, Joi Elissa Lynn Borskey, Ryan Claire Cynthia Bossenmeyer, Alexis Nicole Boudreaux, Jillian Faith Bowman, Cierra Lynn Bradberry, Abby Grace Brannon, Brianna Lee Bratkowski, Grace Cecelia Brauner, Christopher Aaron Bray, Olivia Aracely Breaux,
Eden Elizabeth Breazeale, William John Bringol, Emily Claire Brocato, Benjamin David Brodt, Alyssa Paige Brossette, William Joseph Broussard III, Isabella Taya Brown, Logan Tyler Brown, Taylor Elise Brown, Andrew John Bryant, Marshall George Buhler, Keyshawn Carter Burnett, Benjamin Thomas Burns, Alexander George Caillier, Blake Michael Calcote, Kaitlyn Jade Calhoun, Shelby Annabella Cangelosi, Raegan Rosalie Cantrelle, Joel Michael Cardon, Alexis Dale Carey,
Katheryn Leslie Carroll, Brady Michael Cartier, Michael Patrick Cartner Jr., Olivia Ray Cartner, Mia Grace Casabat, Kinsey Lee Chabreck, Brandon James Chapman, Brock Joseph Churley, Victoria Lynn Clement, Griffen Kyle Clements, Shelby Layne Clemons, Brandon Joseph Clouatre, Payton Keeleigh Cobb, Phillip Lamont Cole Jr., Samuel Andrew Cole Jr., Amber Grace Condon, Rebecca Marie Conner, Alexander Johannes Conrad, Sophie Elizabeth Conrad, Katherine Elizabeth Cousins,
Elizabeth Ann Coyne, Hope Lindsay Crawford, Jake Joseph Crawford, Isaiah Antoine Crisp, Brian Alexander D'Jesus, Evan Michael Daigle, Camron Paul Dalier, Ryan Fisher Daniels, Austen Bailey Dantoni, Logan Tyler Dantoni, Chase Alejandro Davenport, Jaden Mar'kel Davenport, Parker Jon Deese, Donald Joseph Demas IV, Abigail Grace Desposito, Melissa Grace Desroche, Jonathan Josue Diaz, David Anthony Dinapolis, Demmi Ann Drolla, Jacob Nicholas Duhé,
Anna Marie Duncan, Jeline Christian De'Wayne Duncan, Whitney Claire Duncan, Matthew Blake Duplantis, Samuel John Durst, Kayden Bradley Dykes, Kristen Ann Eberts, Cameron Jared Elliott, Bryana Janae Epps, Emily Claire Ernest, Isabel Renee Favaloro, Daniel Benjamin Favrot, Isabella Maria Fenzi, Austin Ahren Ferrara, Anisa Victoria Figueroa, Julia Maria Fiorella-Daussat, Emma Ann Fluck, Reagan Nicole Fogarty, Jakob Colin Fos, Peyton Michelle Fischer Foti,
Edward Christopher Frazier Jr., Avia Jade Amber Frechou, Seraphina Elizabeth Frederickson, Greyson Robert Froberg, Landyn Lee Froberg, Mark Edward Fugler, Ethan Thomas Gaffney, Jalyn Gayle Gandy, Davin Joseph Gardner, Gage William Garofalo, Darren Ray Garrett, Haynes Garrett Gehbauer, Haley Elizabeth Gelpi, Elizabeth Mary George, Melissa Margaret George, Natalie Ann Gerber, Asa Lau Gervais, Hailey Grace Givens, Kathryn Taylor Glaviano, Brayden Todd Goodreau,
Reginald Gordon Jr., Allison Marie Graffeo, Ethan Scott Thomas Graham, Katherine Victoria Granger, Joshua John Gratia, Isaac Noel Gray, Dane Hayden Grossnickle, Trinity Marie Guerra, Collin Nicholas Guillory, Shelby Alysa Guttuso, Logan Christopher Guy, Marie Anastasia Haddad, Miles Alexander Hamauei, Seth Tommy Hardesty, Madison Rayné Hare, Tyrik William Harper, Sierra Monet Harrison, Dwayne Michael Hebert Jr., Olivia Elaine Heffker, Alana Brittany Hill,
Man Wai Ho, Breana Nichole Hockman, Madeline Rose Hoffmann, Wynstin Katherine Holloway, Emily Marie Holmes, Alexandra Marie Hood, Camryn Elise Hood, Cortney Elizabeth Hopkins, Lauren Marie Hosch, Alexander Paul Hoskins, Chase Michael Howerton, Madeline Belinda Hubert, Timothy Corey Huhn, Sarah Renee Induni, Alex Matthew Jackson, Shelby Lynn Jackson, Gabrielle Clarisse Jameson, Haylee Nicole Jarrell, Mason Bryce Jarrell, Tyler Matthew Jeanfreau,
Matthew Randall Jenkins, Savannah Elizabeth Jenkins, Ansley Noelle Jensen, Brett Joseph Johnson, Erica Alexis Johnson, Frederic Anthony Johnson, Victoria Grace Johnson, Issac Michael Judy, Kayleigh Marie Juul, Sadie Elise Kearns, Remi Ricardo Kelley, Karissa Darlene Nell Kelsey, Caleb Andrew Kemsley, Isaac Quinten King, Jacob Earl Kinter, Jackson Michael Knapper, Dawson Maverick Kraus, Trey Matthew Kuylen, Jonathan Michael Lagarrigue, Gabriel Justin Lanaux,
Marvin Joseph Lange III, Kaleb Deandré Laurant, Tydrione Michelle Laurent, Ka'Sheena Trachelle Lawson, Christopher Viet Le, Austin Thomas Lebeau, David James Leblanc II, Jake William Leboeuf, Uriah Aiden Lechler, Kaitlin Mary Ledoux, Joshua Robert Lee, Alyssa Nicole Lewis, Corey Lee Lewis, Logan Austin Lewis, Allyson Marie Loewe, John Thomas Loftin, Kennedy Anne Lohmeyer, Trent Joseph Lorio, Nehizjah La'Sha Grace Lucas, Caden Randall Maher,
Eleanora Josephine Manaseri, Justin Taylor Marcantel, Madison Hailey Marcel, Angelle Elizabeth Martin, Catherine Claire Martin, Gabriel Yoseph Martin, Christian William Martinez, Connor Wayne Mascari, Christopher Michael Mastio, Justin Edward Mayer, James Kelvin Mayo, Hunter William Mayronne, Grant Callahan McClain, Conner Joseph McCormick, Landon Elisha McElroy, Austin Ryan McKay, Drew Michael McKnight, Jack Thomas Menard, Chandler William Menne, Humberto Meza Jr.,
Cherie Nicole Mialaret, Michaela Alexis Michailakis, Kylie Nicole Michot, Samantha Alexus Mitchell, Teresa Maria Monahan, Edna Dalila Trejo Montes, Madeline Jean Moore, Megan Noran Moore, Missi Conoly Moore, Ashtyn Kirk Morgan, Conner Holman Morgan, Joseph Robert Morrow Jr., Dylan Thomas Morse, Bailey Marie Mulkey, Aldon Phillip Mury, Rebecca Lee Nabers, Kimberly Ann Navarre, Colby Caezar Neill, Dawson Dale Nelson, Morgan Faith Newton,
Kaiya Theone O'Connor, Austen Hunter O'Neil, Emma Diane Oalmann, Emma Katherine Odom, Isabel Gabrielle Oliver, Emily Elizabeth Oubre, Macy Elizabeth Owens, Gabriella Lynn Patterson, Anton Walfred Pelto, Peyton Claire Pemberton, Dylun Larry Penn, Peyton Landry Pennington, Laura Isabel Perez Martinez, Caleb James Peytavin, Devyn Erica Pierce, Rebecca Lynne Pike, Haley Elizabeth Pittari, Samantha Michelle Pittari, Jamie Estelle Planchard, Andrew Michael Poirier,
John Christopher Poirier, Jack Benjamin Pokrywka, Roman Michael Polito, Cody Alexander Poret, Trey Andrew Prestenbach, Madeline Jean Priola, Joseph Mark Puipuro, Natalie Elizabeth Raia, Hannah Marie Raymer, Abigail Amy Richard, Tara Peggy Richard, Alyssa Louise Richoux, Miles Edward Paul Rivault, Alexis Michelle Robin, Amanda Marie Ross, Dylan Harris Rush, Zachary William Russell, Christina Maria Ryan, Dalton Romeo Sances, Qi'Le Maron Sanders,
Jacob Paul Sanderson, Grace Orlean Savoy, Elizabeth Rose Scallon, Jack Harrison Schluter, Tyler John Schneider, Douglas Dean Schuler, Chantel Brooke Schurr, Stephanie Marie Schurr, Sydney Ellen Senseney, Eve Eileen Serpas, Tia Jana Sue Sheppard, Ethan Michael Shidel, Luke Thomas Shidel, Sonny Paul Silvas Jr., Meghan Emily Simms, Kendall Elizabeth Smith, Timothy Jude Snow, Kaleb Andrew Solar, Korey Alexander Solar, Sean Michael Sorensen,
Madison Soto Childers, Brandon Joseph Spadaro, Bryce Joseph Spadaro, Gabrielle Alexus Spindler, Ashley Melissa Sproles, Rachael Ann Stapleton, Ashton William Dunham Stewart, Jaina Blair Stinson, Jenna Claire Stollenwerck, Olivia Reaney Sullivan, Andrew Charles Sutton, Kennon York Swan, Nicholas Alan Swire, Jaden Bryce Taggart, Kaylee Michelle Taylor, Nicholas Joseph Templet, Gabrielle Jolie Theriot, Garrett Alan Thomas, Mariah Marie Thomas, Alyssa Ann Thompson,
Brienna Marie Thompson, Kristin Renee Thorne, Brice Joseph Tillman, Dillon Michael Todd, Shawna Noel Torregano, Rebecca Grace Tracey, Shane William Travis, Laci Lin Treadway, Breeanne Samantha Trombka, Joshua Todd Tschannen, Jalyn Alexis Turner, Mykia T'Nae Tyson, Chloe Blaze Vanhoose, Edward Joseph Vicknair III, Bryce Michael Vidal, Kaley Maria Vincent, James Andrew Vonier, Kobe Tai Vu, Jolie Michelle Waddell, Quinnay Le`Carlen Walker, Shelly Lyn Ward,
Dalton Erwin Warren, Haley Nicole Wattigny, Celina Marie Gabriella Weatherly, Christine Nicole Weber, Alexis Roxanne Weekley, Christopher James Weinnig, Alex Michael West, Caroline Marie Whalley, Demetris Deshone Whittine Jr., Alejandro Jacob Wieland, Anthony Dewayne Williams Jr., Brenden Scott Williams, Chevie Lyn Willyard, Da`kota Armani Wilson, Dillon Tyler Wilson, Lauren Rebekah Wismar, Bailey Evelyn Wycoff, Yuge Xia and Rudong Zhong.