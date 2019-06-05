Covington City Councilmen, from left, John Callahan, Jerry Coner, Sam O'Keefe and Rick Smith said farewell on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, during the final meeting of the current council term. All four took office in 2011 and were reelected in 2015. Their terms end June 30. Coner served six total terms (24 years) on the council and O'Keefe served five total terms (20 years.)