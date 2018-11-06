An elderly man working on his boat at the Marina Beau Chene dock near Mandeville was rescued by firefighters Tuesday morning after he fell into the water.
Firefighters from St. Tammany Fire Protection District 4 responded to the call at 8:15 a.m. and were able to get a lifeline to the man to support him. They then put a ladder into the water and helped him out, according to spokesman Jeremy Windom.
He was rescued within eight minutes of the call and was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.