Sunday is National Underwear Day. To celebrate, the St. Tammany Parish Library is once again holding an Underwear Fair through Saturday to collect new, unopened packages of boys and girls underpants in sizes 4 to 16 to be distributed to local elementary schools and given out in case of accidents or emergencies.
Families also can enjoy an underwear-themed story time with stories, songs, crafts and games at 10 a.m. Friday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
Children can create crafts will watching “Captain Underpants” (PG) at 3 p.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
Underwear donations will be accepted at the Causeway, Madisonville, Mandeville, Slidell and South Slidell branches. Each donated pack will also reduce library fines by $1.
For information about library programs, visit sttammanylibrary.org.
Events Aug. 1-8
INTRODUCTION TO COMPUTERS: Adults can learn the basics of using a computer at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., and at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
BACK TO SCHOOL STORYTIME: Parents can ease first-day-of-school jitters by bringing their children to storytime to hear stories about going to school, make a craft and even get on a real school bus to sing “The Wheels on the Bus” at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St.; at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.; and at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call the Mandeville Branch at (985) 626-4293, the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470.
NEUROBICS CLASS: Adults can learn what music does for the brain with hands-on activities and brain exercises at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
COLORING TIME FOR ADULTS: Adults can de-stress while coloring at 1 p.m. Monday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call (985) 796-9728.
BLOOD DRIVE: The library has partnered with the Ochsner Blood Bank to collect blood donations from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. To register for a time slot, call (985) 626-6470.
ASK YOUR MASTER GARDENER: Master gardener Tom Cuccia will answer gardening questions at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
INTRODUCTION TO THE INTERNET: Adults can learn the basics of safely navigating the Internet, typing in a web address and doing a keyword search at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
FACT OR FAKE CLASS: Adults can learn how to protect themselves from scams and how to tell fake news from real news at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
SCRABBLE NIGHT: Adults are invited to make new friends while increasing their vocabulary at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 882-7858.