St. Tammany Farmer Sports Editor David Folse makes his predictions for the 2019-20 prep season. Today, he examines the next high school softball season.
Only one team made it to Sulphur from St. Tammany Parish in 2019, but what a splash the Archbishop Hannan Hawks made.
Behind a miracle seventh-inning rally, the Hawks captured the school’s third state softball championship with a thrilling victory over Parkview Baptist in the Division II title game.
Will Hannan repeat? Who else can challenge the Hawks for parish supremacy in 2020?
Time to make some bold predictions.
ARCHBISHOP HANNAN WILL REPEAT AS DIVISION II STATE CHAMPIONS: Hannan’s year for a return to the top of the softball world wasn’t supposed to be 2019, it was supposed to be 2020. They were supposed to be too young.
So much for that.
The Hawks will return eight starters from the 2019 state championship team, and are a year older and wiser. The only question Hannan faces is how they handle going from being the hunter to being the hunted.
Here’s a hint: They are going to handle it extremely well.
ONE OF THE FINAL FOUR TEAMS IN CLASS 5A WILL BE FROM ST. TAMMANY PARISH: Fans of Northshore and Mandeville High softball are probably still having nightmares about Destrehan pitcher Tyler Oubre, but the bright side is both squads return a lot in 2020.
The two best pitchers in 6-5A wear blue — Mandeville's Grace O’Berry and Northshore's Montana Young. If the Skippers and Panthers can fill a couple of the holes caused by graduation, I fully expect to be covering one of them in Sulphur next spring.
WE WILL HAVE A PARISH PLAYER BREAK THE DOUBLE-DIGIT HOME RUN MARK IN 2020: Lakeshore sophomore shortstop Alara Taylor led the parish with seven dingers this past season. The scariest thing about Taylor is she is only getting better.
So where are the double-digit home runs going to come from? I’m going to give you two choices as both are worthy candidates. Taylor has the chance to have a phenomenal junior campaign in terms of power numbers, but another player to keep an eye on is Mandeville infielder Margaret Morgan. As a junior, Morgan hit four home runs and drove in 29 runs, bursting onto the parish softball scene. With a year of experience under her belt, and the Skippers needing to replace Savannah Hetler’s power in the lineup, I expect big things from the All-Parish infielder.
THERE WILL BE A SIGNIFICANT HEAD COACHING CHANGE AT THE END OF THE 2020 SEASON: No clues in advance, but I expect we will be saying goodbye to a longtime coach in St. Tammany Parish at the end of the 2020 campaign.
THE PRIVATE SCHOOLS WILL BE PLAYING FOR STATE TITLES AT HOME: The most glaring change next season will be in the postseason . Sulphur is no longer going to be the automatic destination for participating squads in the Division I-IV state softball playoffs following a change in LHSAA rules that allows select schools to choose their own championship destination (pending LHSAA approval, of course.) While there has been talk about holding some championships on college campuses, etc., in multiple sports where these rules apply, don’t look for that to happen in 2020. If it doesn’t happen, the default will be the higher seed hosts the state championship game on campus.