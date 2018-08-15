Young volunteers were honored at an appreciation party for the 675 service hours they contributed at Lakeview Regional Medical Center during June and July.
Twenty-four junior volunteers were honored, including Precious Amiewalan, Madison Cacioppo, Gunnar Colwell, Elizabeth Coyne, Kaylee Drucker, Kennedy Flauss, Mary Claire Gianoli, Jayda Harrell, Noelle Hudson, Christian Kennedy, Kylie Kieff and Nicole Kieff.
Also volunteering were Ethan Leggio, Thomas Maitre, Meya McMillen, Megan Moore, Ethan Ovella, Maggie Pierson, Emory Powell, Zoe Schuster, Rachael Stapleton, Nicole Talamo, Caera Taylor and Mia Treeby.
Those with the highest number of hours were Maggie Pierson, 41 hours; Christian Kennedy, 81.25 hours; and Precious Amiewalan, 41.2 hours.
They assisted throughout the departments including admitting, radiology, emergency room, outpatient surgery, cath lab, labor and delivery and outpatient rehab. They received a gift from Lakeview in appreciation for their dedication and commitment.