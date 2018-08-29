Mayor Mike Cooper announced Wednesday that he has selected Gary Blocker Jr. to be Covington Fire Chief.
Blocker has been a member of the Covington Fire Department for more than 24 years, including four in which he worked as a volunteer in the department's junior division. He had been serving as the city's provisional fire chief since April, following the retirement of longtime chief Richard Badon.
“During his tenure, Gary has progressed in earning promotions in rank with increased duties and responsibilities," said Cooper, who as mayor appoints the city's fire and police chiefs. "He has consistently demonstrated a wide range of fire service and leadership abilities and has built strong relationships with the residents and business owners in our community."
Cooper said Blocker is uniquely qualified for the position, having earned more than 40 Fire Service/EMS certifications and local merit/service awards during his career.
"Chief Blocker has earned my respect and that of the of the firefighters and staff of the CFD, the members of the City Council and the entire community," Cooper said.
Blocker said having the chance to lead the department where he's worked since a teenager is "amazing."
"I'm thrilled, but you really have to give credit to the great team we have here," Blocker said of the 12 firefighters and four administrators that compose the department ranks. "Chief Badon ran the department really well."
Since Blocker was named provisional chief, he has worked to further strengthen community relations he said already were solid. This summer alone, the Covington Fire Department has held CPR classes, taken part in the "Stop the Bleed" program to teach citizens how to administer first aid, and also been part of the "Yellow Dot" program that encourages people to post their medical history in their car should firefighters find someone unconscious following a vehicular accident.
"We always will work to strengthen our rapport with the public," Blocker said. "The more people learn about doing things the right way, the better it is for us. We've also started putting a lot of information on our Facebook page (City of Covington, La. Fire Department.) That's just another way of getting information out there."
Blocker was selected from a pool of three candidates who passed the civil service exam and interviewed with Cooper for the chief's job last week. Former Mason City, Iowa Fire Chief Al Dyer Jr. and former Kenner Fire Chief John Hellmers also sought the job.