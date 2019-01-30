The East St Tammany Camber of Commerce presented Starry, Starry Nights in the East on Jan. 18 at the Harbor Center in Slidell to honor outstanding members. Those receiving awards included:
Director of the Year: Victoria Langlinais, Silver Slipper
Community Spirit Award: Kentrell Jones, East St. Tammany Habitat for Humanity
Emerging Young Professionals: Board Member of the Year Jessica Jordan and Member of the Year Lindsay Decker
Outstanding Members: Dale Dixon, Robin Marquez, Wendell Tanner, Heidi Crouch and Mike Bell