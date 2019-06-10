YOUTH HEALTH FAIR: Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church will hold a free back-to-school youth health fair from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 15, at 2445 Fourth St., Slidell. The fair includes limited health screenings (vision, dental and hearing), nutrition counseling, exercise tips, and sessions on study habits and home safety for children ages 6-17. Uniforms and supplies will be given. Children must participate in all sessions. Children can complete applications for supplies but parents must present food stamp verification with the child’s name and a picture ID. For information, call (985) 290-1693 or (985) 201-7800.
CONCERT SERIES: The Coalition of Voices for Christ presents "Food for the Soul," a series of free concerts at 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St., Mandeville. In His Company will perform on Friday. For information, visit ourcvc.com.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: Christ Episcopal Church in Slidell will hold a No-Cook Friday dinner of spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, Caesar salad and dessert from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the 1534 Seventh St. Dinners, $10, can be eaten in or taken to go. Call (985) 643-4531 or visit christchurchslidell.net.
HOLY LAND TRIP: Registration is open for a tour of Israel and several sites, organized through Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Slidell for 2020. A faith-based travel agency is handling arrangements, which will include the Garden of Gethsemane, Bethlehem, the Shepherd's Fields and the Via Delarosa. Cost including airfare from New Orleans is $3,646. For information, contact Suzie Hunt at (985) 641-5829 or suzie@aldersgate-slidell.org.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOLS/CAMPS
ARTS CAMP: Christ Episcopal Church in Slidell is offering Arts Camp from 9 a.m. to noon June 17-21 at the church at 1534 Seventh St. The theme is "Who Is My Neighbor?" for children entering kindergarten in the fall, through fifth grade. Cost is $20 per child, $15 for the second child, with a family max of $40. Scholarships are available. Cost includes supplies and shirt. Call (985) 643-4531 to register or for more information.