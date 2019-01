At the recent Slidell Toastmasters meeting, honors were presented to speakers. Members shown with guests are, from left, Jodie Amore; Don Gallaty, best speaker for 'Your Credit Score and What it Means'; Adam Allen, toastmaster; Lisa Rowley; and Colleen Dale, best table topics for 'What End of Life Wishes Have You Prepared.' She tied with Sanjay Raina, not shown.