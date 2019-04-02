Bob Owen, a Slidell-area businessman, has announced his candidacy for the District 76 seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives.
A Republican and lifelong Slidell resident, Owen has spent 15 years in medical administrative work, and currently is executive director of both The Center for Health Management and PresriptFit, LLC.
This will be his first run for political office.
Owen wants to work immediately to address the state's Coastal Master Plan, which he said leaves Slidell-based District 76 ripe for disaster if faced with tropical weather.
"We have great schools, culture, heritage and access to nature,” Owen said. “However, we are at a crossroads. The Coastal Master Plan leaves the majority of District 76, the economic powerhouse of East St. Tammany, completely unprotected when the next hurricane comes.
"It's time that someone stands up for all of Slidell.”
Owen believes the state's current business tax structure hampers companies looking to relocate here, which has worsened Louisiana's budget crisis. He said the problem can be solved by putting in place a simple and attainable tax system so business owners can anticipate expenses each fiscal year.
“We have to fix our tax structure so that businesses can operate without the government holding them back," Owen said. "Politicians can talk all they want about attracting businesses to the state and improving economic development, but that will never be fully attained without restructuring our tax codes.”
Owen also said the state must make a serious effort for "real" tort reform, and he believes his 15 years in medical administrative work provide insight on how to rein in the state's insurance rates, which are among the highest in the U.S.
Owen also actively gathered local and regional support against the controversial One Lake project --- a recent U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan which would have dammed the Pearl River in Jackson, Miss. which many believed would have caused significant water flow issues at the river's mouth just east of Slidell.
Owen, 42, graduated from Northshore High School and is an alumnus of the Manship School of Mass Communication at LSU. He has been married to his wife, Cindy Grashoff Owen, since 2002, and has a stepson Thomas, and a daughter Catherine.
District 76 incumbent Kevin Pearson is term-limited from seeking reelection. St. Tammany Parish Councilwoman Michele Blanchard is the only other announced candidate in the House race.
Qualifying for the election will be held Aug. 6-8. The election is scheduled for Oct. 12.