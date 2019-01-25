Jan. 14
Angelyn Johnson: 41, 39051 Pine St., Pearl River, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000, two counts of simple burglary, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Megan Hanchett: 34, 713 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, DWI first offense, careless operation, no inspection sticker.
Louis Batte: 24, 202 Oakwood Drive, Mandeville, battery of emergency room personnel, emergency services.
Ashley Fisler: 31, 108 Marsha St., Picayune, possession of Schedule II drug.
Cecily Stockstill: 21, 1805 Johnny Cash St., Picayune, fugitive.
Edwards Keil: 26, 162 Bluebird Lane, Picayune, fugitive.
Demario Williams: 19, 703 Magazine St., Hammond, two counts of simple burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Devin Saxon: 24, 15276 Perry, Roseland, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple burglary.
Thomas Taylor: 23, 105 Four O’clock Lane, Westwego, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS heroin, creation or operation of a clandestine lab for CDS.
Marlon Wilson: 42, 545 E. Ash St., Ponchatoula, illegal possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, possession of Schedule I drug.
Zack Brumfield: 23, 59386 Puleston Road, Amite, simple burglary.
Seth Morgan: 23, 2023 Teal St., Slidell, probation violation.
Larry Rowan: 56, Marrero, possession of Schedule II drug, violation of controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school.
Janard Brister: 31, I-10 Service Road, New Orleans, fugitive.
Eldon Hueschen: 60, 21277 Casril Drive, Mandeville, violation of protection order.
Marcus Bias: 35, 1304 W. Hutchinson Ave., Crowley, two counts of contempt of court, six counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Jan. 15
Sidney Jones: 49, 69408 La. 59, Abita Springs, contempt of court.
Scott Cole: 50, 1129 Carroll St., Mandeville, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Katherine Gilbert: 45, 81550 La. 437, Covington, domestic abuse battery first offense.
Cameron Henrigues: 24, 1605 Marigny Ave., Mandeville, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Sadie Lizardo: 22, 1605 Marigny Ave., Mandeville, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Weixin Kong: 33, 233 E. 17th St., San Bernardino, illegal possession of stolen things.
Donald Rhodes: 36, 359 Sunset Road, Texas, armed robbery, aggravated battery, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription, resisting an officer.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Shadaish Washington: 22, 4508 Papania Drive, New Orleans, two counts of contempt of court.
Randell Desbordes: 45, 404 Maria Ave., Abita Springs, vehicular negligent injuring, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, failure to yield when turning left.
Kevin Batey: 55, 402 Heather Mist Drive, Slidell, periodic renewal of registration by offenders.
Lashondra Varnado: 47, 2881 Palm Drive, Slidell, fugitive.
Joshua Evans: 28, 321 Blanckburn Road, Hammond, probation violation, contempt of court.
Rebecca Woodcock: 27, 12413 Canal Road, Gulfport, probation violation.
Craig James: 40, 2602 Trout St., Houston, housed for marshal.
Damien Kelly: 18, 536 McDantel Road, Amite, 14 counts of simple burglary, theft of a firearm, attempted.
Angus Williams: 23, 719 N. Walnut St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, five counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Ramona Twillie: 46, 62354 Willie Mearis St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Meredith Charles: 64, 33545 Oak Ridge, Slidell, contempt of court.
Nam Vo: 45, 70331 Eighth St., Covington, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile involving pornography, molestation of a juvenile.
Tommy Parker: 45, 619 Hailey, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug.
Ryan Curren: 33, 4006 California Ave., Kenner, DWI second offense, following too close, establishing speed zones, driving under suspension.
Cameron McKnight: 17, 109 Shoreline Court, Covington, stalking.
Duane Galatas: 53, 68070 La. 434, Lacombe, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Jan. 16
Eric Swint: 42, 19532 S. Fitzmorris Road, Covington, DWI second offense, improper lane use.
Paul Bertucci: 62, 530 La. 1085, Madisonville, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Troy Watts: 44, 3712 Erato St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Jacharius Guzman: 24, 13069 Boyd Road, Covington, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsmen off bond.
Kevin Dudenhefer: 32, 1002 Oak Cove Drive, Lacombe, contempt of court.
Andrew Morgan: 38, 811 N. Taylor St., Covington, contempt of court.
Douglas Koch: 57, 3696 City Drive, Slidell, DWI fourth/subsequent offense, improper lane use.
Tristan Gill: 22, 321 E. 33rd Ave., Covington, fugitive, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Nicholas Miller: 21, 27256 Tammany House Road, Abita Springs, housed for court.
Ja’Vontay Owens: 25, 933 Mercedes St., Bogalusa, housed for court,
Rance Smith: 41, 60207 La. 434, Lacombe, parole violation.
Joshua Fontenot: 32, 1645 Carol Sue, Gretna, fugitive.
Jason Marcussen: 40, 66235 Hickory Drive, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Adam Jones: 48, 2137 Crestwood Drive, Picayune, two counts of contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Jan. 17
Mindy Blanchard: 30, 111 Middlebrook Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Richard Harris: 46, 3000 William Tell St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Rosanna Mirazo: 53, 505 Wood Place, Everett, disturbing the peace.
Charles Rouse: 25, 168 Bayou Paquet St., Slidell, cruelty to juveniles.
Martin Minks: 33, 2402 Laura Drive, Picayune, bank fraud.
Samuel Etheridge: 20, 82363 Owen Sharp Road, Bush, contempt of court, filing false stolen vehicle report.
Joshua Hutchinson: 35, 200 Bishops Drive, Slidell, fugitive, domestic abuse battery.
Ronald Carver: 56, 37165 Charles Anderson Road, Pearl River, violation of protection order, first degree rape, aggravated second degree battery, false imprisonment; offender armed with dangerous weapon, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Jay Boudreaux: 18, 404 W. Suncrest Loop, Slidell, sexual battery.
Stephanie Martin: 55, 70211 10th St., Covington, fugitive, bank fraud, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Owen Tufts: 37, 36362 La. 438, Mount Hermon, DWI first offense, careless operation, expired vehicle inspection sticker, expired driver’s license.
Kevin Mercantel: 32, 2204 Ponderosa Road, Jennings, fugitive.
Lauren Schuster: 25, 740 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, theft (misdemeanor).
James Moore: 33, 254 Peavy Road, Columbia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, following too close, open container in motor vehicle.
Jan. 18
Timothy Gemelli: 56, 204 Moonraker Drive, Slidell, molestation of a juvenile, fugitive.
Robert Couvillion: 51, 404 Pine St., Madisonville, cyberstalking.
Eugenio Avila: 49, 103 North Blvd., Slidell, probation violation.
Daniel Ross Jr.: 34, 1705 Admiral Nelson. Slidell, probation violation.
Keith Lewis: 47, 601 Tella Drive, Picayune, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Terrell Watts: 48, 71493 St. Charles St., Abita Springs, fugitive, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Alexis Turner: 20, 722 Davenport Ave., Bogalusa, illegal possession of stolen things, fugitive.
Rob Jones: 30, 1008 W. 32nd Covington, hit and run, careless operation.
Matthew Vinti: 33, 21228 Orme St., Abita Springs, theft (misdemeanor), possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule III CDS, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Daniel Valdes: 24, 7140 N.W. 179th St., Hialeah, Florida, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of Schedule II drug.
David Nguyen: 32, 155 Pine Circle, Slidell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III CDS, expired license plate, driving under suspension, contempt of court.
Jay Montgomery: 39, 35393 Fleetwood Drive, Slidell, theft (felony), contempt of court.
Kenya Despenza: 39, 4301 Perlita St., New Orleans, second-degree murder.
Troy Sylvester: 32, 108 Westminster Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Brandon Alexander: 31, 7901 Read Blvd., New Orleans, contempt of court.
Randy Andrews: 17, 1000 Moose St., Hammond, attempted, theft of a firearm, theft of motor vehicle $1,000 to less than $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000, 14 counts of simple burglary.
Sarah Lunsford: 22, 20351 Helenberg Road, Covington, housed for court.
Frank Hamilton: 56, La. 430, Franklinton, probation violation.
Corey Griffin: 31, 105 Francis St., Slidell, parole violation.
Drew Davis: 32, 360 Ridgewood Loop, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Christopher Ellison: 32, 23109 Delery, Abita Springs, probation violation, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Richard Jordan: 35, 1626 Avenue G, Bogalusa, drug court sanction.
Kyle Crumb: 21, 2152 Rue Pickney St., Mandeville, carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Damian Scheidel: 19, 29136 Erindale Drive, Slidell, two counts of possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Christopher Evans: 34, 36450 Hermina St., Slidell, probation violation contempt of court.
Jan. 19
Cecil Pouncey: 54, 70519 4th St., Covington, flight from officer, aggravated flight from officer.
James Diaspro: 39, 77 Concord Loop, Pearl River, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, two headlights required, violation of registration provisions.
Anthony Giovingo: 24, 68486 La. 59, Mandeville, DWI second offense, maximum speed limit.
Kally Merlo: 23, 1904 La. 22, Madisonville, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Bryan Bass: 43, 665 Ridgewood Loop Mandeville, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than $5,000, fugitive, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Joshua Erwin: 39, 1300 Ridge Way Drive, Mandeville, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones, improper lane use, following too close.
Lee Lowell: 38, 22574 Third St., Mandeville, fugitive, two counts of contempt of court.
Cody Mustafa: 18, 511 Highway 26, Poplarville, Mississippi, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, following too close.
Duane Mahne: 51, 1630 Prison Road, Cottonport, armed robbery.
Felicia Ray: 41, 1208 Pinewood Drive, Picayune, DWI first offense, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specific places after being forbidden, driver must be licensed.
Corey Amos: 49, 7509 Ebbtide Drive, New Orleans, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Dominik Cole: 22, 16 Park Lane, Folsom, resisting an officer.
Lindsey Young: 33, 101 Vendage Place, Mandeville, resisting an officer, battery of a dating partner.
Shaden Hoover: 41, 15455 Ronald Reagan Highway, Covington, parole violation.
Terry Watts: 39, 72522 Spruce St., contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear, resisting an officer, no brake lights/no turn signals, driving under suspension.
Ronald Cagle: 45, 211 Old Landing Road, Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Lisa Cummings: 57, 27575 St. Johns Road, Lacombe, simple battery.
Melissa McDonald: 30, 70356 H St., Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
David Shaver: 35, 393 John Adams Drive, Biloxi, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Aimee Bissell: 28, 21369 Maryetta Road, Bush, resisting an officer, taking contraband to and from a penal institution, obstruction of justice.
Deborah Hansen: 37, 130 Beau Rivage Drive, Mandeville, DWI first offense, passing at an intersection, ignore traffic signal.
Jan. 20
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Michael Herbert: 64, 2040 S. Glencove Lane, Gretna, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit.
Frank Schambach: 35, 797 Lakeview Lane, Covington, molestation of a juvenile.
Billy Smith: 61, 16293 Pickett Road, Covington, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones.
Brian Hayes: 39, 7341 Dalewood Road, New Orleans, DWI first offense, improper lane use, driving under suspension.
Kashka Thomas: 23, 24050 Penton Road, Franklinton, improper lane use, possession of Schedule I drug, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Aron Coates: 36, 27344 Jimmy Robinson Road, Franklinton, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Paul Massamore: 39, 310 Royal St., New Orleans, failure to honor written promise to appear, resisting an officer with force or violence, resisting an officer, battery of police officer, attempted.