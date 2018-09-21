U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise inserted language into America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 that ensures the controversial One Lake project on the Pearl River will be fully vetted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers if it is eventually approved.
Representatives with Scalise’s office earlier this month said that when the bill was passed by a Senate committee, it came out of committee containing language that would have made One Lake eligible for engineering and design funding before the Corps approving the project. When Scalise discovered that, he worked to put provisions in the bill that ensures any adverse environmental impact on the lower Pearl River is assessed before One Lake receiving federal funding.
One Lake is a $345 million plan to dam the Pearl River near Jackson and create a 1,500-acre pond there to alleviate flooding in that area. The project has met widespread opposition in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana as opponents fear One Lake will restrict water flow to areas like the Honey Island Swamp, disrupt critical habitat and animal species, and exacerbate erosion in the lower Pearl River basin, among other things.
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, of Slidell, has been at the vanguard of local opposition to the project and she worked with Scalise’s office to negotiate the legislation that passed the U.S. House unanimously.
Congress authorized a dam on the Pearl in 2007, and officials with the Rankin Hinds Pearl River Flood and Drainage Control who tout the project have made presentations at four public meetings in recent months, including one in Slidell hosted by Hewitt. At each of those meetings, an overwhelming amount of people have voiced concern about One Lake and the potential for significant negative impact it could have downriver of Jackson, Miss.
Sheriff's Office readies for National Night Out
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office will participate in National Night Out Against Crime throughout the parish on Oct. 16.
Anyone organizing a neighborhood gathering who would like a deputy to attend can go online to www.stpso.com and register the event under the “Community Programs” tab. Deadline to register is Oct. 5.
Voter registration deadlines
Oct. 9 is the final day to register in person for people wanting to vote in the Nov. 6 elections.
To register in person, a person needs valid identification that contains a parish address. If registering through the Geaux Vote online portal, the deadline to do so is Oct. 16.
The St. Tammany Parish Registrar of Voters has offices in Covington at 601 N. Jefferson Ave., and in Slidell at 520 Old Spanish Trail, Suite 4C. Both offices are open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
All mailed registration applications must be postmarked by October 9, as well.
League of Women Voters offer candidate information
The League of Women Voters of St. Tammany has added to its website information it collected from candidates for St. Tammany Parish School Board and the Abita Springs mayoral and town council races.
The information can be found at www.lwvofst.org.
School Board candidates were asked questions about their responsibilities, the Minimum Foundation Program, unfunded mandates, 'out of district' policies, school security and the Louisiana Industrial Ad Valorem Tax Exemption program.
Candidates for office in Abita Springs were asked about their vision for the town, their top priorities for change, any plans to increase town revenues and any plans to decrease town expenditures.
Interstate 12 work ongoing
The westbound outside lane and shoulder of I-12 will be closed from La. 434 to Northshore Boulevard/Airport Road from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. through Oct. 6 for milling and overlay work.
Once the work is completed on that lane and shoulder, the westbound and eastbound inside lane and shoulder of I-12 in this same area will be closed from 8 p.m. and 6 p.m.
One lane will remain open at all times in both directions. There will be no vehicle restrictions, and emergency vehicles will have access. Motorists may encounter a slight delay during this time.
Chamber offers candidate "boot camp"
The St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and the Louisiana Free Enterprise Institute to offer a "Candidate Boot Camp" Oct. 29-30.
With nearly 30 elections coming up in 2019, anyone considering running for office or simply becoming more politically involved or aware has an opportunity to learn. Topics to be covered include the fundamentals of campaign management, running for office and issues advocacy. Some of the most experienced political consultants from in Louisiana will lead the boot camp.
The local boot camp will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, 101 Northpark Blvd., just off U.S. 190 between Covington and Mandeville. LFEI will offer this same type of classes in three other regions of the state.
For more information, go online to http://lafeinstitute.com/leadership-bootcamp/.