Early voting for the May 4 general election will begin Saturday and continue daily through April 27, with the exception of Sunday, April 21.
Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Registered voters wishing to cast a ballot can do so at the Clerk of Court's Elections Office, 601 N. Jefferson Ave. in Covington; at the Towers Building, 520 Old Spanish Trail, in Slidell; and at Building A at the St. Tammany Parish Government complex, 21490 Koop Drive, near Mandeville.
Identification is required to vote.
Items on the ballot include the St. Tammany Parish School Board's $175 million, 20-year bond issue for capital improvements, as well as a 2-mill, 10-year property tax to fund placement of school resource officers and mental health professionals in each of the parish's 55 public schools.
Also, Fire District No. 7 in the Pearl River area is asking for a 5-mill, 10-year property tax renewal that would raise an estimated $206,000 annually over the next decade to support operations; and Recreation District No. 4 seeks a 10-mill, 10-year property tax renewal to fund recreation in the Lacombe area. The renewal would raise an estimated $425,000 annually.
Voters in Covington's District E will choose their City Council representative. Independent Mark Verret led balloting in the primary election held March 30. He is joined in the runoff by Democrat Meghan Garcia.
For more information, call (985) 809-5500 or (985) 646-4125.
Mandeville Police awarded highways grant
The Mandeville Police Department has been awarded a $59,900 grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
The money will be used to fund overtime pay for MPD officers who conduct additional traffic safety enforcement outside of their daily patrol duties. The MPD said in a release that it will target seat-belt violations and underage drinking and will use saturation patrols and checkpoints to monitor speeding and impaired driving.
Temporary U.S. 190 closures continue
There will be alternating single-lane closures on U.S. 190 between I-12 and the Bogue Falaya River Bridge (Claiborne Hill) through April 27, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Motorists can expect lane closures from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night while contractors demolish and excavate remaining asphalt that needs removal, place new asphalt in the new turn lanes, and construct new concrete curb and gutter.
Two lanes will remain open at all times; however, traffic will be slowed as the work progresses. There will be no vehicle restrictions, and emergency vehicles will have access.