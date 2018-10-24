Members of the Mandeville High Skipper Band have been hard at work since the summer, polishing and perfecting their show for competition.
On Oct. 6, they finally had the opportunity to show off their hard work. The band performed at the Fête de Musique marching competition in Lafourche Parish, and received an overall superior rating, which is the highest rating a band can receive.
The band placed fifth overall in the competition, and received outstanding band, percussion and Color Guard awards in its class.
The Mandeville High Color Guard also received a superior rating.
“I’m very proud to be a part of this band because of how much growth we’ve experienced this year," said drum major Gabe Ellis. "I see so much potential and talent in everyone at every practice and performance."
In addition to the band’s success, many students are excelling individually. This past weekend, several students of the Skipper band auditioned for the All-State Honor Band. Students across the state practiced intensely for two rounds of auditions that determine who earns a place in the prestigious band.
Mandeville students making All-State Honor Band include Robert Fahey, first chair tenor saxophone, All-State Jazz Band; William Rotondo-McCord, third chair French horn, All-State Symphonic Band; Isabel Moeller, third chair flute, All-State Orchestra; Conner McNeil, second chair clarinet, All-State Orchestra; and Madeline Costa, third chair clarinet, All-State Orchestra.
Also, Barret Hodgson, first-chair tuba, All-State Orchestra; Jeffery Deng, first-chair flute, All-State Concert Band; Tedie Cahill, fourth-chair clarinet, All-State Concert Band; Julian Aquino, second-chair alto saxophone, All-State Concert Band; Jacob Ehrlicher, first-chair baritone saxophone, All-State Concert Band; and Jake Gilson, ninth trumpet, All-State Concert Band.
“Auditions are a nice challenge that motivates me to be better," Cahill said. "I'm encouraged to improve and become the best player I can be.”
With motivated musicians like these, the Mandeville High Skipper Band certainly will continue to excel in future competitions.