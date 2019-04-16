St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputies who interrupted a burglary in process Monday afternoon arrested the suspect, who had fled, after K9 Thor found him.
Dakota Cyprian, 25, was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a dog bite, and then booked after his release into the St. Tammany Parish jail on three counts of resisting a police officer with force or violence, aggravated burglary with battery and attempting to disarm a police officer.
Deputies had responded to an alarm at a home on Darby Drive near Folsom when they found Cyprian hiding inside, according to a news release. He fought with officers, according to the Sheriff's Office, and then escaped, running toward Chenel Farms.