Alli Roheim is bringing Magnolia the goat.
Kayl Tassin is bringing Elizabeth the cow.
And dozens of other St. Tammany Parish youngsters are bringing their own goats and cows, plus pigs, sheep, chickens and rabbits, to show at the 118th St. Tammany Parish Fair, which begins its five-day run Wednesday in Covington.
They’re all competing for trophies, ribbons and cash prizes, continuing a tradition that goes back to the origins of the fair — the 1911 St. Tammany Parish Stock, Poultry and Pet Animal Exhibition at Covington City Park. Four years later, the St. Tammany Parish Fair Association was founded and purchased the land where the fairgrounds are currently located.
“It’s so much fun,” said Roheim, who, in addition to Magnolia, a Nigerian dwarf goat, is exhibiting 12 other goats, four rabbits, a sheep and a chicken. “You get to meet all of these new people, and you have experiences you wouldn’t have in other places.”
You might even get to see Magnolia doing her trick — responding to a fist bump with a headbutt.
Elizabeth, a Beefmaster heifer, presumably doesn’t do tricks.
But Kayl, a seventh-grader at Fifth Ward Junior High, calls Elizabeth a potential national champion, “the diva of the barn.” Kayl is following the tradition of her older brother, Reese, and older sister, Saige, as an award winner on the parish, district, state and national levels, both in presenting the cattle she raises on her family ranch near Bush and in public speaking at those events,
Kayl is also entering seven other Beefmasters, two commercial heifers and one Brahma heifer.
"I’m not going to lie to you,” she said. “I’m a pretty competitive person, and I want to do as much as my brother and sister.
“It’s like when you see a newborn calf you’ve helped bring into the world. It’s a great feeling knowing what you can accomplish through responsibility and hard work.”
And it is work — and not just at the ranch.
While many of her classmates will be enjoying the midway rides on Friday, Tassin will be in the barn with Elizabeth and her other charges.
“I’m going to be with my cows, walking them around, getting used to the area, feeding them, watering them and cleaning the stalls,” she said. “I don’t want to make it too stressful on them.
“This is the first show of the season, so it lets me see how my cows look and how they’re going to act. And there’s always a chance to teach people about cows because they have a lot of questions.”
The livestock competition isn’t the only animal component of the fair.
There’s also the popular student-operated Mini-Farm, which gives a petting zoo experience to those who don’t get close to animals on a regular basis.
While many people may think of the fair for the midway, stage shows or the rodeo, to longtime fair president Dennis Glass, the youth animal exhibitions remain the heart and soul of the week.
“It wouldn’t be the fair without it,” said Glass, whose family involvement in the event goes back to its origins. “If they told me tomorrow we’d have to have the fair without the livestock, I would retire.”
No chance of that happening.
In fact, despite the image of the parish as a bedroom suburb with most folks bunched along Interstate 12, agricultural studies are actually expanding into schools like Boyet and Fontainebleau junior highs and Northshore and Fontainebleau high schools.
Students from those schools plus longtime regulars like Covington High and Folsom and Lee Road junior highs will be entering their livestock, with thousands of dollars in premium and scholarship money going to the winners (in 1911, there was $81 for poultry and animals plus $2.50 for two essay winners).
“Sometimes you think it’s going away, but it keeps coming back,” Glass said. “Not a lot of kids raise cattle because they’re so expensive and take up a lot of room.
“But goats and chickens are cheaper, and you can keep them in the backyard.”
The sixth-graders at Fifth Ward in Tommy Peters’ agriculture class get chickens to raise at the start of the school year.
Now nearly two months in, several of those chickens will be entered in the poultry competition.
“They learn that chickens have to be taken care of, watered and fed, just like a pet,” said Peters, who is a member of the fair’s board of directors. “They get very protective of them, too.
“Then they get to bring them to the fair and have them judged against the others. And sometimes they learn that even if they’ve done everything right, you don’t always win. That’s important, too.”
And while chickens may be considered lacking individuality, Alli said that’s not the case.
“Every animal has its own personality,” she said. “I love my leghorn.
“Being with her can be very calm and comforting.”
Kayl said she encourages everyone to enter their animals.
“It’s just amazing and awesome when you walk into the ring,” she said. “Even if you don’t win, you can say I went in there and I tried.
“But when you win, it’s even better.”
Peters’ students who don’t enter animals help prepare the mini-farm, especially getting the animals used to being petted, and FFA groups take turns minding things.
They’re seldom bored.
“When kids come to the fair, the first thing they want to do is go to the mini-farm, and just about everybody wants to see the other animals,” Glass said. “We’ve spent a lot on entertainment in the past, but we found out that while people would be out in the stands watching a band we were paying a lot to, the mini-farm is always packed.”
Of course, the animals aren’t the only feature of the fair.
The Mitchell Brothers carnivals rides will run from Wednesday through Sunday. The rodeo is again on Friday and Saturday nights, and there’s onstage entertainment Thursday through Saturday.
All 55 of the parish’s public schools are represented by booths for which prizes are awarded, and there are beauty queen pageants for babies through high schoolers.
The food selections, provided by both professional vendors and civic and church groups, are larger this year with roasted oysters as a new feature.
“We’re still a country fair,” said Glass, who’s hoping for a repeat of winning Louisiana Fair of the Year. “We could be a festival with nothing but music, but that’s not we’re all about.
“We’re going to keep it as country as we can.”
No doubt Alli, Kayl and all of their peers will second that motion.