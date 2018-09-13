An 18- to 24-month effort by St. Tammany Parish and Slidell to clear out major drainage canals has begun, something Mayor Greg Cromer says hasn't been done in several years.
Cromer said when he served on the Slidell City Council beginning in 2002, the W-14 and W-15 drainage canals were cleaned out, north to south, every 18 months. But when he took office as mayor in July, he learned from constituents that the work had not been done for several years.
Cromer called that unacceptable and sought Parish President Pat Brister's help in cleaning the canals, which cross city and parish boundaries.
The two officials looked at sharing resources, including equipment that the parish has and the city doesn't, as well as combining workforces. The public works directors for both governments came up with a plan to get the work done for $48,000, Cromer said.
Five miles of arteries and canals will be cleaned out: the W-15 Bypass, also known as the Reine Canal; the Maris Stella Canal; the Lakewood Canal; the W-14 Canal from Daney Street to Interstate 10 and from the city detention pond to North Boulevard; and the Audubon Ditch.
This isn't the first time the parish and city have tackled the drainage infrastructure together. A little over a year ago, Brister and Cromer's predecessor, Freddy Drennan, announced a project to reshape the W-14 and W-15.
But that project dealt with only 7,000 feet and was accomplished in two months, said Gina Campo, parish chief administrative officer.
Once this larger project is completed, Cromer said, the canals will be put on an 18-month maintenance schedule.
Cromer and Brister both stressed their intention to work cooperatively wherever possible, citing the extension of the Tammany Trace into Slidell's Heritage Park as an example. Under that agreement, also forged under Drennan, the parish is paying $1.2 million for the work from BP oil spill settlement funds while the city is contributing $800,000.
More recently, the parish and city joined forces to do maintenance overlay work on Airport Road, which just began. The cost for that project, which came in under budget, is about $935,000, with the parish paying about $604,000 and the city paying just over $331,000.
City and parish officials are also discussing plans to work together on sandbag depots.
The parish has equipment to fill the bags, "and here I am with a pile of sand and six shovels and my workforce wearing itself out," he said. The two governments are talking about stockpiling sandbags on slow days in preparation for storm events.
Cromer said he considers himself to be mayor of the 95,000 people in the greater Slidell area, even though the actual population inside city limits is 28,000. What Slidell does has an impact on the surround area, "where they worship, shop and where their kids go to school," he said.
"If we're not working together, we're almost working against each other," he said.
Brister agreed. "Problems don't begin and end at parish lines," she said.