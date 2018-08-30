The St. Tammany Parish Library Board of Control had a full agenda when it met at the South Slidell branch on Aug. 28.
Board members received updates on the search for a new library director and the renovation of the Covington branch, heard a summary of a very successful summer reading program, and adopted its 2019 budget.
The committee leading the search for a new library system director has narrowed the field to three, unnamed candidates. Committee members have begun researching references and performing background checks on the finalists. Once that process is complete, each will be interviewed by the full library board.
If all goes according to plan, the new director will be announced possibly by the end of September.
Interim parish libraries director Kelly LaRocca reported that the bid opening for the renovation of the Covington branch had been rescheduled to Aug. 30 so that additional information could be provided to the bidders. The short delay was not expected to impact the overall renovation schedule.
The move of the branch to a temporary location in the Claiborne Hill Shopping Center at 1200 U.S. 190 Business will proceed as planned, LaRocca said. The current branch will close Oct. 8 and reopening in the interim location on Oct. 15.
The renovation of the existing building, located at 310 W. 21st Ave. in downtown Covington, is scheduled to begin Nov. 1 and take about nine months to complete.
The project is expected to cost $2.3 million. The worksheet includes re-roofing the building, as well as adding new air conditioning, lighting and furnishings. Approximately 3,000 square feet of administrative office space will be re-purposed for public use
The library board also adopted the parish library system's budget for the 2019 calendar year.
Revenues are expected to total $10.4 million, 95 percent of which will come from property taxes.
Expected expenditures total $10.9 million, leading to a budgeted deficit of $500,000. The deficit is due to a one-time capital improvements expense for furniture, fixtures and equipment for the renovated Covington branch. The shortfall will be covered by a combination of BP settlement funds and unassigned savings.
Overall, the budget totals are similar to those in the current year, and the numbers reflect increases of only $69,000 in revenue and $14,000 in operating expenses.
Also at the meeting, board members heard a recap of this summer’s reading program.
Library officials said 7,228 children ages 0-11 registered for the children’s program and attended 408 summer program events at branches throughout the parish.
Also, 321 teens ages 12-18 registered for that program and attended 145 events; and 644 patrons ages 19-82 registered for the adult program and participated in 52 program offerings.