Isabelle Chevalier’s 19 points proved to be the difference as second-seeded Fontainebleau Junior High upset set top-seeded Slidell 33-28 to capture the 2018-2019 St. Tammany Parish Large Schools Basketball Championship at Mandeville Junior High.
Handing Slidell it’s first loss of the season, the Hurricanes also avenged a loss last season to the Tigers in the championship game.
A back-and-forth contest early on, Slidell held an 8-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Chevalier began to heat up in the second quarter, hitting a pair of 3’s on her way to scoring the first eight points of the second quarter, and giving her team the lead for good at 15-11 at the three-minute mark of the second period.
The Hurricanes looked as though they would put the game away coming out of the halftime locker-room, outscoring Slidell 13-4 in the third quarter. Brooklynne Callahan’s bucket with 5.5 second to go in the period gave Fontainebleau a 28-15 advantage.
Callahan finished with eight points on the night for the Hurricanes.
Trailing 33-16 with 3:27to go in the game, Slidell would finally go on its run. Team captain Jadah Bedford scored five of her team’s points in a 12-0 run that saw them get as close as 33-28 with 54.9 second remaining.
Bedford finished with eight points on the night and Kalyn Johnson led the way for the Tigers with nine.
But the story of the game was Chevalier, who hit four 3-pointers to help her team to the championship.
“This is so cool,” she said of winning the title. “All the hard work you put in; I mean to beat the only undefeated team in the league, that’s everything. I’m so happy right now.
“It was one of those nights when nearly every time I shot the basketball it felt like it was going to go in.”