Participants from Southeastern Louisiana University who attended the Southeast Journalism Conference included, from left, Philip Trahan of Metairie, Raeleigh Joshlin of Deridder, Jessica Bowen of Denham Springs, Southeastern Professor of Communication Dr. Amber Narro, Peyton Sawyer of Robert, Victoria Rocquin of Gramercy, Connor Ferrill of Mandeville, Emily Garrett of St. Amant, Lorraine Weiskopf of Covington, Lily Gayle of Greensburg and Elizabeth Benedict of Slidell.