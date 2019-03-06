ANNAPOLIS APPOINTMENT: Gabriella "Gabby" Berger, of Mandeville, has received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. She attends Mandeville High School and maintains a 4.17 GPA. Her parents are Walter and Amy Berger.
GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY: Greta Shallengerger, of Mandeville, and Anna Yue, of Slidell, have earned faculty honors for fall 2018 for maintaining a 4.0 academic average for the semester at the Atlanta institution. Matthew Marion, of Mandeville, and Natalia Wauldron, of Covington, have earned spots on the dean's list at the school for students who have a 3.0 or higher academic average.
JOURNALISM HONORS: Two Mandeville students were among several from Southeastern Louisiana University to take awards at the Southeast Journalism Conference earlier this month. Connor Ferrill received first for Best Radio Journalist and Andrew Scherer received third for Best Television Feature Reporter. The school also placed first in categories for both radio and television. KSLU News ranked first for Best College Radio Station, Northshore News ranked first for Best College Video News Program, and The Southeastern Channel ranked first for Best College TV Station.
BOSTON UNIVERSITY: Caroline L. Brantley, of Covington, has recently been named to the dean's list at Boston University for the fall semester. Each school and college at the Massachusetts university has its own criterion, but students generally must attain a 3.5 GPA as a full-time student.
MEDICAL CODING: Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe is registering for medical coding and CPC certification prep classes at 5 p.m. Tuesdays, April 2 through June 18, at 65556 Centerpoint Blvd. The class prepares students for medical coding by mastering the steps for using ICD-10-CM and CPT to code medical diagnoses and procedures and more. CPC Practice exams will be delivered in the course to gauge readiness to sit for CPC certification exam. For more information, email bobbiefontenot@northshorecollege.edu or call (985) 545-1667.
SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE: Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe is offering a full-tuition scholarship to a 2019 graduating high school senior or graduating WorkReady U — Adult Education student from St. Tammany, Washington, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes enrolling full-time in the Maritime Technology program during the 2019-20 academic year. The scholarship is for two consecutive semesters, for a maximum total scholarship award of $5,000 (fall and spring semesters only). For information and application, see northshorecollege.edu/financial-aid/scholarships.