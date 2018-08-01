BIG BROTHER, BIG SISTER IN SLIDELL: A free Big Brother, Big Sister class for children ages 3-10 will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, in the Florida Avenue conference room at Slidell Memorial Hospital, 1025 Florida Ave. Children will learn safe ways to interact with and care for their family’s new baby, practice diapering and make a special gift for the new baby. To register, call (985) 280-2657 or visit slidellmemorial.org.
ENHANCING BRAIN FUNCTION: Dr. Denise Florane of Mandeville will discuss strategies for enhancing brain function at any age from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the Lacombe Center of the St. Tammany Council on Aging, 27397 U.S. 190. The presentation will be repeated from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at the Mandeville COAST Center, 3090 E. Causeway Approach.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT: The Council on Aging for St. Tammany Parish caregiver support program lets those caring for people with Alzheimer's, dementia or other age-related illnesses share their struggles and successes, guided by gerontologist Matt Estrade. Sessions are scheduled at:
- Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St., from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month; the next sessions will be Aug. 7 and Aug. 21.
- Covington Senior Center, 500 Theard St., from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month; the next sessions will be Aug. 14 and Aug. 28.
For information, call (504) 339-1757.
COMMON HAND CONDITIONS SEMINAR: Learn about five common hand conditions, such as carpel tunnel syndrome and Dupuytren’s Disease, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at the Causeway Branch Library, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Dr. Blane Sessions of Louisiana Hand to Shoulder Center will present and answer questions. Registration is encouraged; adults only. Register online at bit.ly/HandHealth81418 or call (985) 626-9779. Also visit www.sttammanylibrary.org for information about additional adult programs.
MEDICARE COUNSELING: The state Department of Insurance's Senior Health Insurance Information Program will offer counseling services for Medicare beneficiaries from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month at the Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St. The next session will be Aug. 15. The counselor is Medicare-certified and able to explain original Medicare, Medicare supplement insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D. The counselor will be able to complete Medicare Part D comparisons and enrollment, assist with claims issues and explain Medicare enrollment periods. For more information, call (800) 259-5300 or visit ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.
GIRL TALK: Girls ages 9-13 will learn about the physical, social and emotional changes of puberty during the Girl Talk session from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, in the first-floor conference room of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. Presenters will include pediatrician Alice LeBreton and dermatologist Deborah Hilton. Teens must be accompanied by an adult. The fee is $15 per family. To register, call (985) 280-2657 or visit slidellmemorial.org.
CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS: The St. Tammany Parenting Center is scheduling appointments for free inspections of child safety seats. Call (985) 898-4435. Inspections also are held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Louisiana State Police Troop L headquarters, 2600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated. For information on the State Police program, call (985) 893-6250 or email greg.marchand@la.gov.
BABY AND ME TOBACCO-FREE: Slidell Memorial Hospital is holding smoking-cessation programs for expectant mothers on Mondays and Wednesdays by appointment. For information or to request an application, call Ashlee Menke at (504) 733-5539.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope with one another that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. For information, call (855) 222-5542 or visit gamblersanonymous.org.